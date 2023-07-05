Devery Jacobs (‘Reservation Dogs’): I’m ‘grateful’ to be an ‘indigenous storyteller in this industry’ [Complete Interview Transcript]

During a recent Gold Derby video interview, senior editor Matt Noble spoke in-depth with Devery Jacobs (“Reservation Dogs”) about Season 2 of her FX comedy series, which is eligible at the 2023 Emmys. Watch the full video above and read the complete interview transcript below.

Besides playing the character of Elora Danan Postoak, who leaves the reservation to fulfill her gang leader’s dream of living in California, Jacobs also joined the writers’ room this year. “It’s monumental. It’s everything,” the actress admitted in our webchat. “Without writers, we have no stories, we have no film, we have no television. I just am grateful to be one of the indigenous storytellers in this industry.”

Also in our exclusive video interview, Jacobs talked about her “favorite thing” from the second season, her big takeaways from the “Mabel” episode that she co-wrote with Sterlin Harjo, how the show handles grief, and what she loves most about playing Elora.

Matt Noble: Devery Jacobs plays Elora in Reservation Dogs. I’m Matt Noble of Gold Derby, and I wanted to start off by asking Devery, what is your favorite thing in season two of the show?

Devery Jacobs: Oh my gosh. What is my favorite thing in season two? That’s like asking your favorite child. I don’t know how you would even answer that. I don’t. I think it’s just like, man, I really didn’t think I would say this, but I think it was the trippy episode where we finally get to see a little glimpse of Cookie, of Elora Danan’s mom, but also all the shenanigans that Big and Kenny Boy get up to. The reason why I didn’t think it was going to be that one is because some of the disgusting nature that happens in the episode, in the writers’ room of Res Dogs, when that was introduced as an idea. We were all very curious how that was going to turn out, and I thought it was very hilarious.

MN: Yeah. Well, and something else really exciting was, talking about the writers’ room in season two, you join the writers’ room of the show. How did that compare, being in the writers’ room and that sort of collaboration, to then being on the cast and collaborating in the performance space?

DJ: I mean, I’m so grateful to Sterlin and obviously now I’m a WGA member because of him, and all of us in the writers’ room are now on strike and supporting the strike that’s happening. It was a really interesting process in being in the cast first and foremost, and then being allowed into that space was just something that I’m so grateful for and was also not something that I had anticipated. Originally, I was only supposed to be in there for a couple of weeks and they ended up extending it and extending it, and then I ended up writing on an episode, which was not something that I had anticipated. But yeah, I just feel really grateful to be part of a room as special as Res Dogs is, being that not only is it that it’s the only all indigenous writers’ room in the industry as a whole, but also that it’s just a great room to be in general.

MN: Yeah, and because, as you say, there is a writers strike going on at the moment, what do you think it is about writing and what from that experience of being in that writers’ room has given you sort of appreciation of the importance of writing in storytelling and television?

DJ: It’s monumental. It’s everything. When you look at it, it’s like if you have a fantastic script, maybe the end product could be not so great. You can kind of butcher it in the process. But so rarely do you have a not great script can it ever be a good project. That’s the fundamentals to everything and that’s the fundamentals to our industry. Without writers, we have no stories, we have no film, we have no television, and so it’s monumental and yeah, I just am grateful to be one of the indigenous storytellers in this industry.

MN: Now, you’re not just in the writers’ room, you’re also in the cast and you get to sort of, which I think is quite interesting, you get to see that material through from the writer’s room to the performance of it. Is there anything, or any moments or scenes, season two, that sort of evolved and something came out in the performance of the scene that you weren’t expecting when you guys came up with it in the writers’ room?

DJ: Oh, I mean, 100%. This show is always a suggestion and I think that improvising is always encouraged and some of the most classic moments from Res Dogs have come out of improv. If you look at Zahn McClarnon, who usually plays really dramatic rules beautifully, but people don’t realize how funny that guy is, and so the term shit-ass was coined by the actor Zahn and by Big and just being given the freedom to play. And I think that’s where we find so much of the beauty and the humor in the show is through that collaboration.

MN: Yeah, that’s really cool. Now, you wrote or co-wrote with the creator of the show, the episode for Mabel. I think when we spoke last year, you said you got to co-write an episode and it was quite a personal episode for you to write. What was the sort of significance of that episode for you, Mabel?

DJ: I think in so many different productions, watching movies and film, being a fan from the time of forever, I don’t know that I ever saw the way that my community grieves, and I don’t think I’ve ever seen the hands-on closeness that there is around death specifically as there was in indigenous communities. And so for me, growing up in Kahnawake, growing up on my res just outside of Montreal, my mom is my community’s florist, and so I’ve been around death and I’ve experienced death in my family, and there’s something special about it. It’s like some of the best parties you’ll ever go to. It’s like some of the warmest celebrations where you’re surrounded by community. And so I think those elements were especially important to all of us in bringing that episode to life, and also for showing Elora Danan what death looks like in the right way, because she had experienced so much loss with her mom, with Daniel, for her to be able to experience and witness death in the proper way, I think was really healing for her in her journey.

MN: Was there a particular moment in that episode that you just love, or do you have a favorite moment from that Mabel episode?

DJ: Danis Goulet, who directed the episode, just did such an incredible job, because we collaborated together on a short film before, but I was so trusting with her. I was like, whatever I’ve written, I’ve handed it to her and I was like, I’m going to trust you in whatever you want to do, and now I’m going to switch and put my actor’s hat on and make sure I’m really present. And we move fast in this show. Usually we shoot, in the first two seasons, every episode would be shot in four days, and so we’re usually run and gun, we got to get through it, but it was the first time we really had a chance to dive into the minute emotions of characters in that kind of way. And so in it, there’s so many moments that I thought she did just such a beautiful job in bringing it to screen. Two. I can only narrow it down to two. One of them is when Geraldine Keams, who plays Grandma Mabel, comes back as a spirit and she’s just her full rugged self. She’s in her bingo outfit, she’s ready to go, and she’s like, “Hey, shit-ass.” She just brought such a levity to that moment after such a vulnerable episode. And then the other was just the beautiful overhead shot that day and a shot of all of these brown hands from the aunties making dough and pouring coffee, and those are the hands that I’ve been raised by. Those are the hands that really are the center of our communities and are the ones who hold it down. And so seeing the shot of those hands making that food, that felt like home to me.

MN: Something else that I thought was pretty sort of special about that episode, it’s not a moment, but because of the storyline of the season and how it starts with Elora on her journey to California, to LA, it means that this is sort of the first episode we have the res dogs all back together again, which I thought was really nice. What was that sort of like? Because so much of season one was building those group dynamics and that sort of community of the res dogs, and season two, you’re all apart from each other at the beginning. What was that like, playing in those different years in season two?

DJ: I mean, I think that, yeah, season one was beautiful in the sense of comradery and the family that we were able to build and how we were able to fuel and feed off each other. And I think audiences, and ourselves, definitely miss getting to work together while we were doing individual episodes. But I think it also, because the show is an ensemble cast, it really lends to finding different quiet moments with each of the characters, and I think it gives each of the actors a chance to show their chops, to explore and deepen their characters. If I look at Lane, who, literally his first audition ever was with Res Dogs, and to see how he’s grown as an actor and how he’s able to carry his own episodes is just like, I don’t know. I’m such a big sister to them that I’m just so proud, that I think our show’s really interesting in the fact that it defies every genre and that we will be following individual characters from one episode to the next, or we’ll be everybody back as a community and back as a family together for the next.

MN: Yeah, I’m just trying to think. What was something, you’ve already mentioned one thing, but was there something else that just surprised you about where the show went in the second season?

DJ: Oh, yeah. I was like, will we have a show if we let go of Daniel in the ocean? Is this a series finale? I didn’t know where we would be going with that, and I didn’t realize that it would be coming so soon, but I think that was really rewarding for all of us, and I think it’s really infrequent that we see characters moving through grief and what happens beyond that, and not that it ever goes away, but on another side of it, where it’s not dictating their being. And so yeah, I wasn’t sure. I was surprised to see that we were going to be letting go of Daniel in the ocean, but also really heartened by that, and I think it leaves so much room for where we’re exploring in season three, which we’re filming right 1now. I’m in Oklahoma.

MN: Awesome. Were you letting go of Daniel or were you just letting go of the pain? Which of the-

DJ: I should say, more so letting go of the pain, never forgetting him, always honoring him in how they’re living, but also not hanging so tight onto that pain where they’re being coddled by it almost. At least that’s the case for Elora, where it’s almost a form of self-sabotage from her being able to move on and live her life, because she’s holding onto him so tightly.

MN: I think talking about grief and how this show sort of handles grief, I thought something really interesting about season two was that season one was a lot of exploring and revealing the grief that the res dogs and these kids were processing, and this season, we almost shifted sometimes to the generation above them and how they’ve dealt, how they’re still processing and handling grief. What do you think the show’s saying about that generational grief parallel that we see play out in season two?

DJ: I think one of the reasons I love comedy so much is because it allows us to deal with really difficult conversations in a way that’s not too burdensome and that we can kind of laugh off. And one of the ways is with intergenerational trauma within our communities. That’s something that I faced in my own life and the generations of my family, and I couldn’t tell you an indigenous person living in North America today who hasn’t been affected by intergenerational trauma. But by being able to laugh things off and to be able to, I don’t know, poke fun at some of our quirky elders or things like that, makes light of it. But it also, I think, is revealing how with these times changing and with encouraging conversations about mental health, especially even in our communities, on my res, seeing young people take initiative in the pursuit of getting healthy is having a ripple effect on older generations too. And something that I think is really specific to our show that I especially love is how we view our elders and how we view our community members. I find in teen shows, I never understood it growing up, because the way they would talk about their grandparent, who they’ve stuck in a nursing home, or their mom who is like, oh, she’s so dumb, she doesn’t understand what’s going on, in our communities, it’s a fundamental core for us to respect our elders. And yeah, we can laugh with them. Yeah, it can be funny. There could be quirky elders and whatnot, but they’re still very much a part of the fabric of what’s going on in our lives, and I think that’s something I especially love about Res Dogs.

MN: Like Elora’s off doing her own thing and then her grandma’s on her deathbed and she’s back. We don’t see the whole journey back or anything, it’s just family brings her back, which is really nice. You talked a bit before about a quiet moment, and Elora, this season, I feel like has a lot of quiet moments. There’s a lot going on internally. How do you, as an actress, approach to those scenes, where there’s a lot going on and Elora’s contenting of a lot of things, but she’s not vocally expressing it?

DJ: Honestly, that’s weirdly the thing that I love most, when there’s a scene where there’s no dialogue at all. I’m like, I’m going to crush it. I don’t know what it is about, I don’t know, feeling it out and non-verbal scenes and yeah, I feel like I’d had a chance to play with that a lot. Sometimes even when there is dialogue in scenes, I’ll do a silent take to be able to find it, where we’re feeling out the emotions and the lines, versus verbally saying them. But anyways, that’s my favorite. That’s my favorite to do, versus monologues on monologues, just being physically present and in the moment.

MN: Yeah. Well, even that scene where Mabel comes and speaks to Elora, very quiet through. She’s the one doing the talking. You’re the one just having to react to what’s being said and convey that meaning through your expression and things. What scene was the most challenging for you this season?

DJ: Which was the most challenging? I mean, there have been a lot. There have been a lot of scenes, especially being so on the go and making sure that we’re able to drop in and connect. I think the hardest scene was the finale and knowing that we were letting go of that pain of Daniel and that this will be a new chapter for Elora. And one of the things that I do in preparing for a character, not that I’m a spiritual or not a religious person, but I will pray for characters. That’s something I heard from Mahershala Ali at a TIFF talk one time, and that is something that I’ve done very free frequently with Elora. And so this has been something that I’d had prayed for her for such a long time as a character, as this animate being, and so for Elora to finally reach that place, there was a little bit bittersweet in knowing that this is going to mean a new chapter for her. So I think there was more my stuff onto her as opposed to actually being physically or technically challenging. Though that LA water is freezing.

MN: When you are praying for your character, what are some of the words that you say?

DJ: It really depends on what the character needs, essentially. And prayer I say loosely. It’s kind of what my hopes are for them. In a lot of our communities and cultures, stories aren’t fiction. They’re animate beings. They are real because we’re making them real and they’re real for the people who are receiving them. And so not to get woo-woo about it or anything, but Elora is real because we brought her into being. And so one of the things, especially in preparing for Mabel, was that I’m praying for her to find healing through this grief and for her to be able to embrace death in the way that it’s meant to happen.

MN: And do you pray yourself, Devery, or do you get Lance Factor, who plays Cheese, to do the prayer for you?

DJ: Oh, absolutely. He’s like a young elder, that one. He’s going to do all the Star Wars references. That’s exactly right.

MN: Anyone knows how to pray, it’s him. What do you love most about Elora?

DJ: I love her complexity. I love, even though Elora might be misunderstood at times, she’s a well of emotion and feeling, and getting to play with her of covering that up and in her sarcasm, in her moodiness and all of it, but I love her depth. And I’ve never had a chance to play a character and sit with a character for so long, and it’s just been like a fucking dream.

MN: Oh, nice. We talked a bit about how comedy is a big part of this show in showing how trauma and grief can be dealt with. What’s the funniest, what’s the moment that makes you laugh the most in season two?

DJ: Oh my God. What is the moment that makes me laugh the most? It’s a small little moment, but one that I could relate to so hard is when Bear is in his roofing episode where he’s backing up the truck and he’s just super nervous and doesn’t know what he’s doing, and the person’s honking the horn, Danny’s honking the horn, and then he just parks. He’s like, “Nailed it.” I thought it was just a small, but such a relatable moment.

MN: Yeah. Just as nervous maybe, but more successful than Elora’s driving test or driving when she hits the car.

DJ: Funny enough, I did not have my license when we recorded that episode. I had a probationary license because it’s just a really long process in Canada to get it, and I had changed provinces, but I only got my full license after the driver’s license episode. Felt like I got some good practice in.

MN: And just finally, Devery, you say you’re working on season three right now. I don’t want any plot spoilers or anything like that, but what do you think is a theme that’s going to be a big thing? Thematically, what’s something we can look forward to in season three?

DJ: I think thematically it’s going back to community in this season. I think it’s going back to communal healing. Where the res dogs have found healing themselves in season two, I think season three broadens the scope a little bit in that healing journey.

MN: I love it. Well, Devery, thank you so much for spending time talking today. It’s always lovely to talk to you about the res dogs. And people watching this interview can go to goldderby.com for all awards coverage, and best of luck with the Emmy Awards, Reservation Dogs, this year. Devery, thanks so much for your time. I really appreciate it.

DJ: Thank you so much.

