DGA Awards 2023: Joyce Eng (Gold Derby) tops all Experts predicting winners

Congratulations to our Expert Joyce Eng (Gold Derby) for topping all Experts with a score of 57.14% when predicting the 2023 Directors Guild Awards winners on Saturday night. She is best among 18 journalists who cover the entertainment industry throughout the year. See Experts’ scores.

Over 2,00 people worldwide predicted these DGA Awards champs with our top scorer getting 4 of 7 categories correct. Film winners at the Beverly Hills ceremony hosted by Judd Apatow included “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Aftersun” and “Fire of Love.” Some of the television champs were “Euphoria,” “Barry,” “Station Eleven” and “Saturday Night Live.”

2023 DGA Awards winners list in 3 film and 8 TV categories

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For the other 17 Experts predicting, there is an eight-way tie for second place at 42.86% for Erik Davis (Fandango), Tariq Khan (Fox TV), Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV), Matt Neglia (Next Best Picture), Perri Nemiroff (Collider), Nikki Novak (Fandango), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby) and Peter Travers (ABC). Following at 28.57% are Clayton Davis (Variety), Kevin Polowy (Yahoo), Keith Simanton (IMDb), Jazz Tangcay (Variety), Anne Thompson (Indiewire) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby). Finishing at 14.29% are Tim Gray (Variety), Susan King (Gold Derby) and Sasha Stone (Awards Daily).

