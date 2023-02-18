DGA Awards 2023: Watch Gold Derby live streaming show announcing winners as they happen

The 75th annual Directors Guild of America Awards will be presented at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. PT, during a non-televised ceremony hosted by Emmy-winning writer/director Judd Apatow.

Nominees for Best Film Director are “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Martin McDonagh), “Everything Everywhere All the Time” (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), “The Fabelmans” (Steven Spielberg), “TAR” (Todd Field) and “Top Gun: Maverick” (Joseph Kosinski).

