DGA Awards: Jason Bateman, Ben Stiller, Tim Burton among nominees for TV, documentary and commercials

The Directors Guild of America announced the nominees for television, commercials and documentary for its 75th annual DGA Awards today, a list headed by previous winners Ben Stiller and Vince Gilligan, three-time nominee Jason Bateman and Tim Burton, who shockingly hadn’t previously been nominated by the DGA.

Those directors vying for TV Drama Series honors include Bateman (for an episode of Netflix’s “Ozark”), Gilligan (for an installment of AMC’s “Better Call Saul”), Stiller (for an episode of Apple TV+’s “Severance”), Aoife McArdle (also “Severance”) and Sam Levinson (an episode of HBO’s “Euphoria”). Competing for TV Comedy Series are Burton (for an episode of Netflix’s “Wednesday”), Bill Hader (HBO’s “Barry”), Amy Sherman-Palladino (now a four-time nominee for Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Christopher Storer (Hulu’s “The Bear”) and Mike White (HBO’s “The White Lotus”).

Neither last year’s drama series winner (HBO’s “Succession”) nor the comedy series champ (“Hacks” on HBO Max) presented any episodes during the qualifying period, so weren’t eligible this year.

In the Movies for TV/Limited Series race, the nominees include Eric Appel (Roku Channel’s “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”), Deborah Chow (Disney+’s “Obi-Wan Kenobi”), Jeremy Podeswa (HBO Max’s “Station Eleven”), Helen Shaver (also “Station Eleven”) and Tom Verica (Netflix’s “Inventing Anna”).

The DGA’s film nominees will be revealed on Wednesday. Winners will receive their trophies at the 2023 DGA Awards on Saturday, February 18, at the Beverly Hilton.

The full list of TV, commercial and documentary nominees follows.

DRAMA SERIES

JASON BATEMAN: “Ozark” (Netflix) – “A Hard Way to Go”

VINCE GILLIGAN: “Better Call Saul” (AMC) – “Waterworks”

SAM LEVINSON: “Euphoria” (HBO) – “Stand Still Like a Hummingbird”

AOIFE McARDLE: “Severance” (Apple TV+) – “Hide and Seek”

BEN STILLER: “Severance” (Apple TV+) – “The War We Are”

COMEDY SERIES

TIM BURTON: “Wednesday” (Netflix) – “Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe”

BILL HADER: “Barry” (HBO) – “710N”

AMY SHERMAN-PALLADINO: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon) – “How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?”

CHRISTOPHER STORER: “The Bear” (Hulu) – “Review”

MIKE WHITE: “The White Lotus” (HBO) – “BYG”

MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND LIMITED SERIES

ERIC APPEL: “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (Roku Channel)

DEBORAH CHOW: “Obi-Wan Kenobi” (Disney+)

JEREMY PODESWA: “Station Eleven” (HBO Max) – “Unbroken Circle”

HELEN SHAVER: “Station Eleven” (HBO Max) – “Who’s There?”

TOM VERICA: “Inventing Anna” (Netflix) – “The Devil Wore Anna”

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING

PAUL G. CASEY: “Real Time with Bill Maher” (HBO) – “Episode #210”

JIM HOSKINSON: “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS) – “Episode #1333”

DAVID PAUL MEYER: “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central) – “Brandi Carlile Discusses Her New Deluxe Album and Performs ‘You and Me on the Rock'”

LIZ PATRICK: “Saturday Night Live” (NBC) – “Host and Musical Guest Jack Harlow”

PAUL PENNOLINO: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO) – “Afghanistan”

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – SPECIALS

IAN BERGER: “Last Week Tonight with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central) – “Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe – Hungary for Democracy”

HAMISH HAMILTON: “Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show 2022” (NBC)

JAMES MERRYMAN: “Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter” (ABC)

MARCUS RABOY: “Mark Twain Prize 2022: Jon Stewart” (PBS)

GLENN WEISS: “The 75th Tony Awards” (CBS)

REALITY PROGRAMS

JOSEPH H. GUIDRY: “The Big Brunch” (HBO Max) – “Carb Loading Brunch”

CARRIE HAVEL: “The Go-Big Show” (TBS) – “Only One Can Win”

RICH KIM: “Lego Masters” (Fox) – “Jurass-brick World”

MICHAEL SHEA: “FBoy Island” (HBO Max) – “Do You Like Cats?”

BEN SIMMS: “Running Wild with Bear Grylls” (National Geographic Channel) – “Florence Pugh in the Volcanic Rainforests of Costa Rica”

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

TIM FEDERLE: “Better Nate Than Ever” (Disney+)

MICHAEL LEMBECK: “Snow Day The Musical” (Paramount+)

ANNE RENTON: “Best Foot Forward” (Apple TV+) – “Halloween”

COMMERCIALS

JUAN CABRAL: “For All Life’s Moments, John Lewis” (MJZ) – “adam&eveDDB”; “Share the Joy, Apple AirPods” – “TWBA\Media Arts Lab”

KIM GEHRIG: “Accessibility, Apple – Apple (Direct) (Somesuch, Inc.); “Run Baby Run, iPhone – Apple (Direct)”

CRAIG GILLESPIE: “Hard Knocks, Apple Watch Series 7 – Apple” (MJZ); “Problem, Jimmy John’s – Anomaly”; “Thrill Driver, Nissan – TBWA\Chiat\Day NY”

DAVID SHANE: “Detectives. iPhone 13 Pro – Apple” (O Positive, LLC); “Smile, ITVX – Uncommon)”; “Traffic Stop, Native – M/H”

IVAN ZACHARIAS: “Data Auction, iPhone – TBWA\Media Arts Lab” (Smuggler); “This is How We Work Now, Upwork – Alto”

DOCUMENTARY

SARA DOSA: “Fire of Love” (National Geographic)

MATTHEW HEINEMAN: “Retrograde” (Disney+)

LAURA POITRAS: “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” (NEON)

DANIEL ROHER: “Navalny” (CNN+/HBO Max)

SHAUNAK SEN: “All That Breathes” (HBO/HBO Max)

