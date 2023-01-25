RSVP for DGA nominees panel on January 31: ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘The Big Brunch,’ ‘Station Eleven,’ ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’

Four of the 2023 DGA Awards nominees will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2023 awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Tuesday, January 31, at 6:00 p.m. PT; 9:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Christopher Rosen and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following Directors Guild contenders:

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Synopsis: After her husband leaves her, young mother of two Miriam “Midge” Maisel discovers that she has a talent for stand-up comedy.

Bio: Amy Sherman-Palladino now has her fourth career DGA nomination for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” She has won seven Emmy Awards for producing, directing, writing and music supervision for the series.

The Big Brunch (HBO Max)

Synopsis: Chefs are offered a chance to share their stories and business dreams while going head-to-head for a life-altering prize.

Bio: Joseph H. Guidry is a previous DGA winner for “Full Bloom.” Other projects have included “Say It to My Face,” “The Netflix Afterparty,” “About Last Night” and “Brain Games on the Road.”

Station Eleven (HBO Max)

Synopsis: A post apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines, telling the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew.

Bio: Jeremy Podeswa now has his fourth career DGA nomination, including others for “Game of Thrones” and “The Pacific.” He is also a four-time Emmy nominee for those same shows, plus “Boardwalk Empire.”

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Roku)

Synopsis: Explores every facet of Al Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle.

Bio: Eric Appel now has his first DGA, WGA and PGA nominations for this telefilm. Other projects have included “New Girl,” “Silicon Valley,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Die Hart.”

