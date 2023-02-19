Directors Guild Awards 2023 winners: Best predictions scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Green-eyed Hummingbird for an excellent score of 85.71% when predicting the 2023 Directors Guild Awards winners on Saturday night. Our top scorer is just ahead of 20 other people who scored 71.43% and has a great point score of 19,705 using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Over 2,00 people worldwide predicted these DGA Awards champs with our top scorer getting 6 of 7 categories correct. Film winners at the Beverly Hills ceremony hosted by Judd Apatow included “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Aftersun” and “Fire of Love.” Some of the television champs were “Euphoria,” “Barry,” “Station Eleven” and “Saturday Night Live.”

SEE2023 DGA Awards winners list in 3 film and 8 TV categories

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 10 Gold Derby Editors predicting, there is a tie at 57.14% for Charles Bright, Joyce Eng and Daniel Montgomery. We then have five tied at 42.86%: Denton Davidson, Marcus Dixon, Christopher Rosen, Paul Sheehan and myself. Rob Licuria and Ray Richmond are tied with 28.57%. See Editors’ scores.

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar winners through March 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions