Directors Guild predictions: Charlotte Wells (‘Aftersun’) would be the 3rd woman to win debut directing honors

Women were shut out of the Best Director race at the 2023 Directors Guild Awards, as they were at the Oscars, but they dominated the race for Best First-Time Feature Film, occupying four of the five slots. Among them, Charlotte Wells has emerged as the overwhelming favorite to prevail for her intimate father-daughter drama “Aftersun.” She gets leading odds of 31/10 based on the combined predictions of almost 2,000 Gold Derby users.

As of this writing, Wells is predicted to win by all 15 of the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets. She also has unanimous support from the Gold Derby Editors who cover awards year-round. Out of our Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s DGA Awards, 22 are predicting Wells. And all of our All-Star Top 24, who got the highest scores when you combine the last two years’ results, agree on Wells too. The only ones who disagree are two of our Top 24 who are betting that Alice Diop will upset for “Saint Omer.”

“Aftersun” is the highest-profile of the nominated films. It’s the only one nominated for an Oscar (Best Actor for Paul Mescal), though “Saint Omer” did make the Oscars shortlist for Best International Feature. It’s also the only film nominated for BAFTAs (including Best British Film and Best Debut for Wells). And it received some of the best reviews of any film in 2022. If Wells does prevail, she’ll be the third woman to do so since the award was established seven years ago, following Alma Har’el (“Honey Boy,” 2019) and Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter,” 2021). Do you agree with our consensus that Wells is a safe bet?

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar winners through March 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?