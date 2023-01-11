DGA Awards nominations: Oscar frontrunner Steven Spielberg, the Daniels, Martin McDonagh …

The five Directors Guild of America Awards nominees for Best Director are: our predicted Oscar winner Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”), four of his closest rivals — the Daniels (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), Todd Field (“TAR”), Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin”) — plus surprise nominee Joseph Kosinski (“Top Gun: Maverick”).

In the 74-year history of the DGA Awards there have only been five years when the whole roster went on to reap Academy Award nominations. Among the helmers hoping to overcome their DGA snubs and make it to the Oscars are: Edward Berger (“All Quiet on the Western Front”), James Cameron (“Avatar: The Way of the Water”), Baz Luhrmann (“Elvis”) and Sarah Polley (“Women Talking”).

Contending for First-Time Feature Director are: Alice Diop (“Saint Omer”), Audrey Diwan (“Happening”), John Patton Ford (“Emily the Criminal”), Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic (“Murina”) and Charlotte Wells (“Aftersun”).

Winners will be revealed at the 75th annual DGA Awards on February 18. That is 12 days before final voting for the Oscars opens. The 95th Academy Awards take place on Sunday, March 12.

