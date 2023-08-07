RSVP for Directors nominees panel on August 15: ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble,’ ‘Moonage Daydream,’ ‘Welcome to Wrexham’

Four TV directors will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2023 Emmy Awards nominees. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Tuesday, August 15, at 6:00 p.m. PT; 9:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Ray Richmond and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)

Synopsis: Toby Fleishman knew what to expect when he and his wife of almost 15 years separated: weekends and every other holiday with the kids, some residual bitterness, and the occasional moment of tension in their co-parenting negotiations.

Bio: Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton are Emmy nominees for “Fleishman Is in Trouble.” Other projects have included “Little Miss Sunshine,” “Ruby Sparks” and “Battles of the Sexes.”

Moonage Daydream (HBO)

Synopsis: A cinematic odyssey exploring David Bowie’s creative and musical journey.

Bio: Brett Morgen is a four-time Emmy nominee for “Moonage Daydream” and was previously nominated for “Cobain: Montage of Heck” and “Jane.” He was also an Oscar nominee for “On the Ropes.”

Welcome to Wrexham (Hulu)

Synopsis: Docuseries chronicling the purchase and stewardship of Wrexham AFC, one of professional football’s oldest clubs, by two Hollywood actors, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Bio: Bryan Rowland is an Emmy nominee for “Welcome to Wrexham” (as a director and editor). Other projects have included “What Shall We Give?,” “Truce” and “Becoming Pikachu.”

