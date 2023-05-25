RSVP for Directors panel on June 1: ‘City on Fire,’ ‘Daily Show,’ ‘Lord of the Rings,’ ‘A Spy Among Friends,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Beef’

Six TV directors will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2023 Emmy Awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Thursday, June 1, at 4:00 p.m. PT; 7:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Joyce Eng and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following Emmy contenders:

City on Fire (Apple TV+)

Synopsis: A college student is shot in Central Park. The investigation connects a series of mysterious citywide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep.

Bio: Jesse Peretz is an Emmy nominee for “GLOW.” Other projects have included “Sabaya,” “Nurse Jackie,” “Girls” and “The Shrink Next Door.”

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Synopsis: A long-running comedy news show featuring humorous takes on top stories.

Bio: David Paul Meyer is a four-time Emmy nominee for “The Daily Show.” Other projects have included specials for Trevor Noah, Roy Wood Jr. and Jordan Klepper.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon Prime)

Synopsis: Epic drama set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s ‘The Hobbit’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings’ follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.

Bio: J.A. Bayona’s career has included “The Orphanage,” “The Impossible,” “A Monster Calls” and “Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom.”

A Spy Among Friends (Sony)

Synopsis: In England in 1963, Nicholas Elliott works for MI6 but is left in turmoil when he learns his close friend and colleague Kim Philby had been secretly working as a double agent for the KGB and has defected to the Soviet Union.

Bio: Nick Murphy is a four-time BAFTA nominee for “Occupation,” “Prey,” “The Secret” and “A Spy Among Friends.”

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Synopsis: American college football coach Ted Lasso is in London to manage AFC Richmond, an English Premier League football team.

Bio: M.J. Delaney is an Emmy winner for “Ted Lasso.” Other projects have included “Powder Room,” “Frank of Ireland” and “Gutsy.”

Beef (Netflix)

Synopsis: Two people let a road rage incident burrow into their minds and slowly consume their every thought and action.

Bio: Jake Schreier’s career has included “Robot & Frank,” “Lodge 49,” “Kidding” and “Minx.”

