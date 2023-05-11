RSVP for Directors panel on May 18: ‘Accused,’ ‘Atlanta,’ ‘A Friend of the Family,’ ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers,’ ‘Mrs. Davis’

Five TV directors will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2023 Emmy Awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Thursday, May 18, at 4:00 p.m. PT; 7:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Daniel Montgomery and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

RSVP today to our entire ongoing contenders panel series by clicking here to book your free reservation. We’ll send you a reminder a few minutes before the start of the show.

Accused (Fox)

Synopsis: Chronicles ordinary people getting caught up in extraordinary situations, where one wrong turn leads to another, until it’s too late to turn back.

Bio: Marlee Matlin is an Oscar winner for “Children of a Lesser God” and Emmy nominee for “Picket Fences,” “Seinfeld,” “The Practice” and “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.”

Atlanta (FX)

Synopsis: Earn and his cousin Alfred, based in Atlanta, try to make their way in the world through the rap scene. Along the way they come face-to-face with social and economic issues touching on race, relationships, poverty, status, and parenthood.

Bio: Hiro Murai is a four-time Emmy nominee for “Atlanta” and was also nominated for “Station Eleven.”

A Friend of the Family (NBC Universal)

Synopsis: Tells the harrowing true story of the Broberg family, whose daughter Jan was kidnapped multiple times over a period of years by a charismatic, obsessed family “friend.”

Bio: Eliza Hittman is an Independent Spirt Awards nominee for “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” and “It Felt Like Love.”

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC Universal)

Synopsis: Seth Meyers hosts a late-night talk show for NBC with topical subjects and celebrity guests.

Bio: Alex Vietmeier is a two-time Emmy nominee for “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” Other projects have included “Nikki and Sara Live” and “Ain’t That America.”

Mrs. Davis (NBC Universal)

Synopsis: Sister Simone partners with her ex-boyfriend Wiley on a globe-spanning journey to destroy Mrs. Davis, a powerful artificial intelligence.

Bio: Owen Harris’ career has included “Secret Diary of a Call Girl,” “The Twilight Zone” and “Black Mirror.”

