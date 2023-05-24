RSVP for Directors panel on May 31: ‘Bad Sisters,’ ‘The Big Door Prize,’ ‘The Last Thing He Told Me,’ ‘Saturday Night Live,’ ‘Star Trek: Picard’

Five TV directors will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2023 Emmy Awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Wednesday, May 31, at 4:00 p.m. PT; 7:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Christopher Rosen and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

RSVP today to our entire ongoing contenders panel series by clicking here to book your free reservation. We’ll send you a reminder a few minutes before the start of the show.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following Emmy contenders:

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Synopsis: The Garvey sisters are bound together by their parents’ deaths and a promise to always protect one another.

Bio: Dearbhla Walsh is an Emmy winner for “Little Dorrit.” Other projects have included “The Tudors,” “Penny Dreadful,” “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Fargo.”

The Big Door Prize (Apple TV+)

Synopsis: About the residents of a small town called Deerfield, who one day discover a magical, destiny-predicting machine in their grocery store.

Bio: Anu Valia’s career has included “Lucia, Before and After,” “First Wives Club,” “Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens” and “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.”

The Last Thing He Told Me (Apple TV+)

Synopsis: A woman forms an unexpected relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter while searching for the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared.

Bio: Olivia Newman’s career has included “First Match,” “Chicago Fire,” “FBI” and “Where the Crawdads Sing.”

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Synopsis: A famous guest host stars in parodies and sketches created by the cast of this witty show.

Bio: Liz Patrick is an Emmy nominee for “Saturday Night Live” and a nine-time Daytime Emmy winner for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+)

Synopsis: Follow-up series to Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Nemesis that centers on Jean-Luc Picard in the next chapter of his life.

Bio: Terry Matalas’ career has included “12 Monkeys,” “MacGyver,” “Star Trek: Enterprise” and “Nikita.”

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions