Oscar winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan reunite in ‘American Born Chinese’ [WATCH]

Although the 2023 movie awards season has come to an end, the stars of the year’s most heavily feted film, “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” already have an excuse to keep spending time together. The Disney Plus action comedy series “American Born Chinese,” which is set for a May 24 premiere, will serve as a full-blown Wang family reunion for main cast members (and Oscar champs) Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan and guest performers Stephanie Hsu and James Hong. The teaser trailer for the upcoming show, which aired during Sunday night’s Oscars telecast, is available to watch above.

“American Born Chinese” is based on Gene Luen Yang’s award-winning graphic novel of the same name, which has found its way onto many school reading lists since its 2006 publication. Relative newcomer Ben Wang (“MacGyver”; “Search Party”) stars as Jin Wang, whose experience as a second generation Chinese American high schooler gets complicated when his friendship with a new student from Taiwan (Jimmy Liu) forces him to connect with his heritage like never before.

As the Chinese goddess Guanyin and former sitcom star Freddy Wong, Oscar nominees Yeoh and Quan lead a primarily Asian cast that includes Yeo Yann Yann (“Wet Season”), Chin Han (“Mortal Kombat”), and Daniel Wu (“Reminiscence”). Aside from Hsu and Hong, the guest roster will also consist of Poppy Liu (“Hacks”), Ronny Chieng (“M3GAN”), Jimmy O. Yang (“80 for Brady”), and Rosalie Chiang (“Turning Red”).

The series’ behind-the-camera talent includes filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”) in the dual role of director and executive producer and Emmy winner Kelvin Yu (“Bob’s Burgers”) as its showrunner. Aside from Gene Luen Yang himself, other members of the producing team are Emmy nominees Jake Kasdan and Erin O’Malley (“New Girl”), Asher Goldstein (“Short Term 12”), Melvin Mar (“Fresh Off the Boat”), and Charles Yu (“Westworld”).