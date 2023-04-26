Top 10 Disney Heroes Ranked By Screen Time

In 1940, Disney Animation Studios released “Pinocchio” as their second full-length film following 1937’s “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.” The adaptation of Carlo Collodi’s 19th century novel introduced the titular character as the company’s first of many male feature film protagonists. His screen time total of 34 minutes and 24 seconds (or about 39% of the movie) was greater than Snow White’s by a five-minute margin, and he would continue to rank as the most prominent Disney feature character for the next two years.

After initially being surpassed in terms of screen presence by the titular hero in “Bambi,” Pinocchio has fallen to 22nd place on the Disney Animation Studios male heroes screen time list. Scroll through our photo gallery to find out which characters make up the current top 10. As it stands, this group consists only of heroes whose films premiered after 1993, including one franchise character who takes up two spots and another who appears on screen for over one hour.

Only the 60 feature films that make up the Disney Animation Studios canon were considered in compiling this ranking. This excludes direct-to-video continuation films and other non-canonical specials but includes theatrically released sequels.

