Top 10 Disney Heroines Ranked By Screen Time

Presently, the earliest and latest installments in the 60-film Disney Animation Studios canon both feature female main characters – namely, Snow White (“Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”) and Mirabel Madrigal (“Encanto”). In addition to being vastly different in terms of characterization, the two heroines are separated by a large screen time margin, reflecting a shift in the way the company tells stories. Snow White appears in her film for 29 minutes and 19 seconds and once held the female Disney character screen time record, but Mirabel blows that amount out of the water with a screen time total of one hour, one minute, and three seconds.

After first being surpassed in terms of screen presence by Alice of “Alice in Wonderland” in 1951, Snow White now ranks 19th on the Disney heroines screen time list. Mirabel places in the top 10, but even her whopping total does not put her in the highest position. Scroll through our photo gallery to see where she and the other nine most prominent Disney heroines land. Currently, the group consists only of characters whose films premiered after 2008, including one franchise character who takes up two spots.

Only the 60 feature films that make up the Disney Animation Studios canon were considered in compiling this ranking. This excludes direct-to-video continuation films and other non-canonical specials but includes theatrically released sequels.

