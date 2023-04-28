Disney Princesses Ranked By Screen Time

By appearing in 1937’s “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” for 29 minutes and 19 seconds, Princess Snow White set a screen time record among all female Disney animated characters that stood until Alice of “Alice in Wonderland” surpassed her 14 years later. Among the studio’s official princesses, she held the high-end screen time record for over five decades, and now sits in 10th place. Scroll through our photo gallery to find out the rankings of the Disney Princesses by screen time.

A total of 13 characters are currently included in the Disney Princess lineup. When the marketing brand was introduced in the early 2000s, Snow White was joined by nine others: Cinderella (“Cinderella”), Tinker Bell (“Peter Pan”), Aurora (“Sleeping Beauty”), Ariel (“The Little Mermaid”), Belle (“Beauty and the Beast”), Jasmine (“Aladdin”), Pocahontas (“Pocahontas”), Esmeralda (“The Hunchback of Notre Dame”), and Mulan (“Mulan”). With Tinker Bell and Esmeralda having been removed, the group now includes Tiana (“The Princess and the Frog”), Rapunzel (“Tangled”), Merida (“Brave”), Moana (“Moana”), and Raya (“Raya and the Last Dragon”).

These princesses are counted based on their appearances within Disney Animation Studios’ 60-film canon, with Pixar character Merida being the only exception. The screen times used for this ranking derive from those films alone, with all direct-to-video continuation films and other non-canonical specials being discounted. A few other Disney feature characters, such as Anna and Elsa (“Frozen”) and Eilonwy (“The Black Cauldron”), are technically princesses, but have never been inducted into the official group.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?