Disney upends release calendar for the next eight years: ‘Avatar’ sequels and ‘Avengers’ sequels delayed, two ‘Star Wars’ movies set for 2026

Disney announced a massive overhaul of its release schedule on Tuesday, with numerous tentpole features shifting dates between 2024 and 2031.

First up: James Cameron’s “Avatar” franchise will adjust its timeline once again. Recently set to debut on December 20, 2024, “Avatar 3” is now dated December 19, 2025. “Avatar 4,” set to premiere on December 18, 2026, shifted back three years to December 21, 2029. “Avatar 5,” previously penciled in for December 22, 2028, was also pushed back three years, to December 19, 2031.

Next: The Marvel Cinematic Universe. Numerous MCU movies were delayed by a year – likely due to the impact of the ongoing writers’ strike, which forced Disney and Marvel to stop production on features like “Thunderbolts” and “Blade.”

“Captain America: Brave New World” moves from May 3, 2024, to July 26, 2024.

“Thunderbolts,” which had occupied the July 26 date, is not set to arrive in theaters on December 20, 2024.

“Blade,” set for September 6, 2024, is now scheduled for February 14, 2025.

“Deadpool 3,” which was due out on November 8, 2024, is actually moving up to the May 3, 2024 date left over by “Captain America Brave New World.”

Still following? Here’s what 2025 will bring beyond “Blade”: “Fantastic Four,” previously set for February 14, 2025, now arrives on May 2, 2025.

“Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” which was supposed to be out on May 2, 2025, is now scheduled for May 1, 2026.

“Avengers: Secret Wars,” which was set for May 1, 2026, now moves to May 7, 2027.

Lastly, among Disney franchises, two untitled “Star Wars” films are set to debut in 2026. One untitled film, originally set for December 19, 2025, is now arriving on May 22, 2026. Another untitled “Star Wars” film will debut on December 18, 2026. Those will mark the first two “Star Wars” movies to arrive in theaters since “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in 2019.

Other release dates of note: an untitled “Alien” movie is out on May 16, 2024, and the live-action “Moana” is coming on June 27, 2025. Disney also shifted around a bunch of untitled, unannounced movies, but we’ll wait until those features have titles before paying much attention to the release dates.

