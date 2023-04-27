Top 10 Disney Villains Ranked By Screen Time

The first character to appear on screen in the first Disney animated feature film, “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” was not one of the titular characters, but rather the antagonist, known simply as the Evil Queen. The archetypal villain ended up with a screen time total of 12 minutes and eight seconds, over two-thirds of which she spends disguised as an old beggar woman. Although she appears in just under 15% of the film’s running time, the Queen still held the distinction of being the animated Disney villain with the most screen time for 16 years.

The Queen’s screen time record was broken in 1953 by Captain Hook, who is in the 14th Disney feature, “Peter Pan,” for 19 minutes and 56 seconds. Nearly 70 years later, even he has been knocked down a few pegs by other, more prominent Disney baddies, while the Queen has fallen to 20th place. Scroll through our photo gallery to find out the top 10 Disney villains by screen time.

Only the 60 feature films that make up the Disney Animation Studios canon were considered in compiling this ranking. This excludes direct-to-video continuation films and other non-canonical specials. Some villains on this list are much less downright evil than others, and some even go through full redemption arcs, but they all still serve as the main antagonists in their respective stories.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?