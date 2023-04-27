Disney Animation debuts first trailer for ‘Wish’: Hear Ariana DeBose do the thing (sing a new song from the movie) [Watch]

Walt Disney Animation Studios is ready to wish upon a star.

On Thursday, Disney debuted the first trailer for the forthcoming animated movie “Wish,” a new musical about how “the iconic wishing star came to be.” The film, which Disney envisioned as a tie-in project to celebrate its 100th anniversary, will debut in November.

“We have been inspired by so many iconic films over Disney Animation’s 100 years, especially stories where we explore the power of someone with a wish, combined with the conviction to make that wish come true,” co-director Fawn Veerasunthorn (“Raya and the Last Dragon”) said in a statement. “Being able to honor that legacy with this incredible story and these amazing characters has been a joy for our entire team.”

A press release states, “The all-new musical-comedy welcomes audiences to Rosas, a fantastical land located off the Iberian Peninsula.” “Wish” focuses on a 17-year-old girl named Asha (voiced by Oscar winner Ariana DeBose).

“Our heroine, Asha, lives in Rosas, known as the kingdom of wishes,” said co-director Chris Buck (an Oscar winner for “Frozen”). “People come from everywhere to give their wishes to a magical king who promises to grant their deepest desires—someday. Only he can decide which wishes will come true and when.” Chris Pine voices the wish-seeking ruler, King Magnifico, while Alan Tudyk is Asha’s goat, Valentino.

In addition to lightly teasing the plot, the new trailer also features the new song “The Wish” by Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice performed by DeBose. The duo wrote numerous new songs for “Wish” and are among the many big names involved in the project. Others include producer Peter Del Vecho (“Frozen,” “Frozen 2”), co-producer Juan Pablo Reyes (“Encanto”), executive producer Jennifer Lee (“Frozen,” “Frozen 2”), and writers Lee and Allison Moore (“Night Sky,” “Manhunt”). Dave Metzger is the composer.

“Wish” is out on November 22 and should factor heavily into the 2024 Oscars Best Animated Feature race and Best Original Song. Watch the trailer above.

