‘Doctor Who’ adds Jonathan Groff in ‘a mysterious and exciting guest role’: Who is he playing?

The return of showrunner Russell T Davies to “Doctor Who” is already living up to expectations, and it hasn’t even started airing yet. It was recently announced that the show would be adding stage and screen actor Jonathan Groff. BBC said in a statement, “He’s on his way to jump aboard the TARDIS in a mysterious and exciting guest role.” Who do you think he’ll be playing when he joins the adventure?

Groff is known for his Tony-nominated roles in the Broadway musicals “Spring Awakening” and “Hamilton,” the latter of which also won him a Grammy for its cast recording and earned him an Emmy nom for its Disney+ recorded version. He also had a noteworthy recurring role in “Glee,” voiced Kristoff in the “Frozen” movies, and played the lead role in a couple of underappreciated shows that ran two seasons apiece: Andrew Haigh and Michael Lannan‘s dramedy “Looking” and David Fincher‘s crime drama “Mindhunter.” He most recently appeared in M. Night Shyamalan‘s thriller “Knock at the Cabin.”

Groff said, “I am so thrilled to jump into the extraordinary mind of Russell T Davies and watch the incredible Ncuti Gatwa soar in this iconic role.” In hindsight it’s a little surprising that Groff and Davies haven’t collaborated before now. Davies has worked multiple times with Russell Tovey, with whom Groff co-starred in “Looking,” and Davies has been known for his exploration of queer themes in projects including “Queer as Folk,” “It’s a Sin,” “Years and Years,” and “Doctor Who” spinoff “Torchwood.”

As it stands, the new season of “Doctor Who” is shaping up to be quite queer. Davies has already cast “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Jinkx Monsoon and openly gay Neil Patrick Harris, the latter of whom said that Gatwa’s 15th Doctor would be the “first gay Doctor” in the series’ history — that’s only kind of true as Jodie Whitaker‘s 13th Doctor developed feelings for her female companion Yaz (Mandip Gill) that were never consummated. Regardless, it’s hard not to queer the Doctor when the time-traveling alien can already fall anywhere and everywhere along the gender spectrum. Either way, I’m highly enthused.

