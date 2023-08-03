RSVP for Documentary nominees panel on August 10: ‘ ‘Judy Blume Forever,’ ‘Pamela, a love story,’ ‘Secrets of the Elephants,’ ‘The 1619 Project,’ ‘Taste the Nation’

Five documentary filmmakers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2023 Emmy Awards nominees. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Thursday, August 10, at 6:00 p.m. PT; 9:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Charles Bright and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

RSVP today to our entire ongoing contenders panel series by clicking here to book your free reservation. We’ll send you a reminder a few minutes before the start of the show.

Judy Blume Forever (Amazon Prime)

Synopsis: Judy Blume and the generations of readers who have sparked to her work. It will examine her impact on pop culture and the occasional controversies over her frankness about puberty and sex.

Bio: Leah Wolchok is an Emmy nominee for “Judy Blume Forever.” Her career has included “Ask Not” and “Independent Lens.”

Pamela, a love story (Netflix)

Synopsis: Follows the life of pop culture icon Pamela Anderson, including never-before-seen archival footage and personal journals.

Bio: Ryan White is an Emmy nominee for “Pamela, a love story” and was previously nominated for “The Case Against 8” and “The Keepers.” Other projects have included “Ask Dr. Ruth” and “Good Night Oppy.”

Secrets of the Elephants (NatGeo)

Synopsis: Elephants have long been a source of wonder and mystery with their rich emotional lives and almost supernatural ways of navigating the world.

Bio: Lucinda Axelsson is an Emmy nominee for “Secrets of the Elephants.” Other projects have included “Snow Bears,” “Serengeti,” “China: Nature’s Ancient Kingdom” and “The Secret Life of Our Pets.”

The 1619 Project (Hulu)

Synopsis: Connects the centrality of slavery in history with an unflinching account of brutal racism that endures in so many aspects of American life today.

Bio: Nikole-Hannah Jones is an Emmy nominee for “The 1619 Project.”

Taste the Nation (Hulu)

Synopsis: The show takes audiences on a journey across America, exploring the rich and diverse food culture of various immigrant groups, seeking out the people who have so heavily shaped what American food is today.

Bio: Padma Lakshmi is an Emmy nominee for “Taste the Nation” and a 15-time nominee for “Top Chef.”

