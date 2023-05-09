RSVP for Documentary panel on May 16: ‘Dear Mama,’ ‘If These Walls Could Sing,’ ‘Judy Blume Forever,’ ‘Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie,’ ‘Pamela: A Love Story’

Six TV documentarians will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2023 Emmy Awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Tuesday, May 16, at 6:00 p.m. PT; 9:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Denton Davidson and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following Emmy contenders:

Dear Mama (FX)

Synopsis: It follows the life and legacy of Tupac Shakur and his mother, the Black Panther activist Afeni Shakur.

Bio: Allen Hughes is an Emmy nominee for “The Defiant Ones.” His career has included “Menace II Society,” “The Book of Eli” and “Broken City.”

If These Walls Could Sing (NatGeo)

Synopsis: The untold story of the Abbey Road studio, all-star interviews, and intimate access to the premises.

Bio: Mary McCartney’s career has included videos for Paul McCartney, Diana Krall and Elvis Costello.

Judy Blume Forever (Amazon Prime)

Synopsis: Judy Blume and the generations of readers who have sparked to her work. It will examine her impact on pop culture and the occasional controversies over her frankness about puberty and sex.

Bio: Davina Pardo’s career has included “Minka,” “Defying the Nazis,” “116 Cameras” and “Queen of Hearts.” Leah Wolchok’s career has included “Ask Not” and “Independent Lens.”

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Apple TV+)

Synopsis: Follows the life of beloved actor and advocate Michael J. Fox, exploring his personal and professional triumphs and travails, and what happens when an incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease.

Bio: Davis Guggenheim is an Oscar winner for “An Inconvenient Truth” and Emmy winner for “Boys State.” He was also Emmy-nominated for “He Named Me Malala.”

Pamela: A Love Story (Netflix)

Synopsis: Follows the life of pop culture icon Pamela Anderson, including never-before-seen archival footage and personal journals.

Bio: Ryan White is an Emmy nominee for “The Case Against 8” and “The Keepers.” Other projects have included “Ask Dr. Ruth” and “Good Night Oppy.”

