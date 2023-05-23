RSVP for Documentary panel on May 30: ‘Afghan Dreamers,’ ‘Murdaugh Murders,’ ‘Stolen Youth,’ ‘Wild Life’

Four TV documentarians will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2023 Emmy Awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Tuesday, May 30, at 6:00 p.m. PT; 9:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our contributing editor Charles Bright and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following Emmy contenders:

Afghan Dreamers (MTV Documentary Films)

Synopsis: Members of the all-girl robotics team from Afghanistan struggle to succeed in international competitions while combating their male-dominated culture and the threat of Taliban rule.

Bio: Ellen Goosenberg Kent is an Oscar winner for “Crisis Hotline.” She is a four-time Emmy winner for “Going, Going, Almost Gone! Animals in Danger,” “How Do You Spell God?,” “Happy to Be Nappy and Other Stories of Me” and “I Have Tourette’s But Tourette’s Doesn’t Have Me.”

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (Netflix)

Synopsis: Shocking tragedies shatter a tight-knit South Carolina community and expose the horrifying secrets of its most powerful family.

Bio: Michael Gasparro is an Emmy nominee for “Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story” and an IDA nominee for “TIME: The Kalief Browder Story.”

Stolen Youth (Hulu)

Synopsis: A group of Sarah Lawrence College students fall under the influence of a friend’s father, Larry Ray.

Bio: Zach Heinzerling is an Oscar and Emmy nominee for “Cutie and the Boxer.”

Wild Life (NatGeo)

Synopsis: A sweeping portrait of conservationists Kris and Doug Tompkins chronicling their fight to preserve one of the last truly wild places on earth.

Bio: Jimmy Chin is an Oscar winner for “Free Solo.” He is also a three-time Emmy winner for “Free Solo.”

