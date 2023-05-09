Dolly Parton releases epic tracklist for highly anticipated ‘Rockstar’ album

Dolly Parton has released the tracklist for her upcoming “Rockstar” album and it’s the biggest flex of street cred we’ve seen in quite a while. The 30 songs feature guest vocals from some of music’s biggest names including fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Famers and current hitmakers. See the full list below.

01. Rockstar (special guest Richie Sambora)

02. World on Fire

03. Every Breath You Take (feat. Sting)

04. Open Arms (feat. Steve Perry)

05. Magic Man (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese)

06. Long As I Can See The Light (feat. John Fogerty)

07. Either Or (feat. Kid Rock)

08. I Want You Back (feat. Steven Tyler with special guest Warren Haynes)

09. What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You (feat. Stevie Nicks with special guest Waddy Wachtel)

10. Purple Rain

11. Baby, I Love Your Way (feat. Peter Frampton)

12. I Hate Myself For Loving You (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)

13. Night Moves (feat. Chris Stapleton)

14. Wrecking Ball (feat. Miley Cyrus)

15. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile)

16. Keep On Loving You (feat. Kevin Cronin)

17. Heart Of Glass (feat. Debbie Harry)

18. Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me (feat. Elton John)

19. Tried To Rock And Roll Me (feat. Melissa Etheridge)

20. Stairway To Heaven (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute)

21. We Are The Champions

22. Bygones (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)

23. My Blue Tears (feat. Simon Le Bon)

24. What’s Up? (feat. Linda Perry)

25. You’re No Good (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)

26. Heartbreaker (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)

27. Bittersweet (feat. Michael McDonald)

28. I Dreamed About Elvis (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires)

29. Let It Be (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)

30. Free Bird (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)

SEE Sam Haskell (‘Dolly Parton’s A Mountain Magic Christmas,’ ‘A Waltons Thanksgiving’): ‘The TV movie is back!’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“Rockstar” is set for a global release on November 17, 2023. Upon being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, she quipped, ““If I’m gonna be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I’m gonna have to earn it.” It looks as though she’s made good on that promise and called an army of her peers to prove her point.

The 30-song collection includes nine original tracks and 21 re-imagined classics. It will be released via Butterfly Records with distribution by Big Machine Label Group and will be available as a 4 LP set, a 2 CD set, digital download and via various streaming services. “I’m so excited to finally present my first rock and roll album ‘Rockstar!'” she said in a statement. “I’m very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure. I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together!”

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions