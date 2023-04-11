Dominique Fishback (‘Swarm’) rises in our Emmy predictions for her buzzy performance

Dominique Fishback is making gains in the Emmy race for Best Movie/Limited Actress for her performance as an obsessed fan in the Amazon limited series “Swarm.” She recently moved into our top six based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users. Do you think she’ll make the cut for the first time after a few years of near-misses in the awards derby?

Fishback has TV and film credits going back a decade, but it was a couple of HBO projects that raised her profile: the limited series “Show Me a Hero” in 2015 and the drama “The Deuce” from 2017 to 2019. Then came her 2021 performance in “Judas and the Black Messiah” as Deborah Johnson, a Black Panthers activist and the girlfriend of assassinated Panthers leader Fred Hampton. That performance earned her Best Supporting Actress noms from multiple critics’ groups, as well as the BAFTA Awards, though she didn’t quite make the cut at the Oscars.

She followed that by earning a Critics Choice nomination for her performance as the young caretaker for a man with dementia in “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” but alas, no Emmy nom. Perhaps that will change with “Swarm,” though. As of this writing, she’s predicted for a nomination by six out of nine Expert journalists, five out of 11 Gold Derby Editors, eight of our Top 24 Users, and four of our All-Star Top 24. That puts her on the bubble, but she’s trending in the right direction.

It doesn’t hurt that “Swarm” was co-created by Donald Glover, whose comedy series “Atlanta” earned acting nominations for Zazie Beetz and Brian Tyree Henry as well as wins for himself and guest star Katt Williams. Will that golden touch extend to Fishback?

