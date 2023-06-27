Can Dominique Fishback (‘Swarm’) slay her Emmy rivals in highly competitive Movie/Limited Actress category?

Dominique Fishback made a big splash with her BAFTA nominated supporting turn in the 2021 Oscar-winning film “Judas and the Black Messiah.” In 2023 she returned to the television realm in a big way with her critically acclaimed performance in the Amazon original limited series “Swarm.” As per usual for the last several years, Best Movie/Limited Actress is unbelievably competitive. With major contenders in play such as Ali Wong in “Beef,” Elizabeth Olsen in “Love and Death,” Jessica Chastain in “George and Tammy,” Rachel Weisz in “Dead Ringers,” Emily Blunt in “The English,” and Riley Keough in “Daisy Jones and the Six,” some outstanding performances are bound to miss out. Can Fishback earn a spot in that elite lineup?

Fishback’s mind-bending performance as crazed fan Andrea “Dre” Greene has received acclaim and is likely to result in her first Emmy nomination. Even if nominated, Fishback faces tough competition from Oscar winners and veterans, but the uniqueness of Fishback’s role as Dre, an obsessed fan of fictional recording artist Ni’Jah, could help her stand out for the win too. Critics have said of her performance that she’s a “frightening wounded core” around which the show’s satire swirls. She’s “mysterious and unsettling,” and you can expect her “to be collecting awards.”

If Fishback proves victorious, she be only the seventh Black actress to win this category, following Cicely Tyson (“The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman”), Lynn Whitfield (“The Josephine Baker Story”), Alfre Woodard (“Miss Evers’ Boys”), Halle Berry (“Introducing Dorothy Dandridge”), S. Epatha Merkerson (“Lackawanna Blues”), and Regina King (“Seven Seconds” and “Watchmen”), who has the unique distinction of prevailing twice. First round nominations voting has begun, so we will have to wait for the verdict on Fishback’s performance, as she’s currently on the bubble with 22/1 odds based on the combined predictions of Gold Derby users. If she achieves the nomination on Juiy 12, do you think she can take her competition down?

