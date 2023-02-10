Donald Glover’s thriller series ‘Swarm’ gets buzzy new trailer [Watch]

In some ways, the scariest people on the internet are pop star stans, and “Swarm” – a new psychological thriller series from Donald Glover – knows it. Amazon Prime Video released an eerie teaser trailer for the series, which premieres on March 17.

The series follows Dre (Dominique Fishback), an unstable young woman whose obsessive fandom of a Beyoncé-inspired pop star takes her to dark places. “We just thought it’d be fun to make a post-truth ‘Piano Teacher’ mixed with ‘The King of Comedy’,” Glover told Vanity Fair, giving a sense of the show’s tonal touchpoints. The teaser is appropriately unnerving, showing shots of Dre anxiously sitting in a medical waiting room, holding a sledgehammer while an injured man drags himself across the floor away from her, and mopping up blood while she dances ecstatically. In a menacing voiceover, she repeats “Who is your favorite artist?” The sickening buzz of a swarm of bees runs through the whole thing. It’s as if Patrick Bateman from “American Psycho” was a member of the Beyhive.

The series was created by “Atlanta” writer Janine Nabers and Glover (Nabers describes “Swarm” as “a sister to ‘Atlanta’” that exists in “the same tonal space.”) They’re both executive producers, with Nabers serving as showrunner and Glover directing the pilot. In addition to Fishback, the cast includes singer Chloe Bailey and Damson Idris (“Snowfall”). Former First Daughter Malia Obama is one of the show’s writers.

The entire first season of “Swarm” will be released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, March 17.

