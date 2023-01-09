‘Whatcha Packin’ for ‘Drag Race 15’ episodes 1 and 2: Irene Dubois on her alien drag aesthetic

Each week on “Whatcha Packin’,” Michelle Visage interviews the recently eliminated queen and shows us some of the runway looks they didn’t get the chance to use on the show. Irene Dubois was sent packing after the two-episode season premiere, but despite her short time on the show she managed to impress Michelle with a thoughtful and intentional approach to her drag. Watch the full episode above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

In her interview with Michelle, Irene talked about what it’s like to come from the Seattle drag scene where legends Jinkx Monsoon, BenDeLaCreme and her own sister Bosco all hail from. She said that Jinkx and Ben come from an older generation of Seattle queens while her and Bosco are part of a “new wave” that is less cabaret style and “weirder.” Irene has only been in Seattle for six years, coming from Texas ahead of her time there which has created an interesting mix of “Texas glamour and Seattle grunge” that includes “a polished look and an out there performance.”

Michelle also asked Irene to defend her decision to do the ice water recipe for her talent. Irene said that because the talent show is such a main part of the show now that she wanted to do something different. She expected that most of the queens would come in with an original track to lip sync to and so she wanted to “subvert expectations” by doing something simple and pointless. That angle was something that worked for eventual winner Willow Pill last season, but Irene and Michelle both admitted that the error was in how she edited a long performance down to the short time frame allotted to her.

Irene showed off three looks that she prepared for the show, but never got to present on the runway. Among them was a simple black evening gown with a “giant red cartoonish hand” grabbing on to it from the back that Irene said is a tribute to the “satin stretch hand gloves” that every drag queen has in their closet. You can see her other unseen looks and hear more about Irene’s short journey on the show by watching the full episode above.

