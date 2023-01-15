‘Whatcha Packin’ for ‘Drag Race 15’ episode 3: Princess Poppy surrounded herself with alums in the NYC drag scene

Each week on “Whatcha Packin’,” Michelle Visage interviews the recently eliminated queen and shows us some of the runway looks they didn’t get the chance to use on the show. Following her episode 3 elimination, Princess Poppy stopped by to discuss how her drag career started and about her artistic influences. Watch the full episode above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

In her interview with Michelle, Poppy describes her upbringing in North Carolina as super supportive because she comes from a mostly liberal family with liberal-minded parents. Michelle points out that a lot of the season 15 queens come from supportive families and hopes it is a sign that the tides are turning in terms of familial support for the LGBTQIA+ community. Poppy went on to say that she was brought to San Francisco via his fiancé that he met on Grindr while they were both living in New York. She jumped at the chance to leave the cold behind and live somewhere with a more mild winter.

Poppy began her drag career at the age of 19 while still in NC and her parents attended her first show there. Shortly after that she moved to New York for theater school when season 8 was airing and got inspired by that season’s NYC queens (Bob the Drag Queen, Thorgy Thor, and Acid Betty) to continue with drag. She explained that her vision for Poppy was a hyper-feminine aesthetic, but with comedy at the forefront of her performance. While working in New York, Poppy worked with Jan, Rose, Brita, and one of her best friends, Lemon.

Later on in the interview, Poppy talks about the three looks she didn’t get to wear on the show and gags with Michelle over their shared fandom of Lady Gaga.

