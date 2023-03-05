‘Whatcha Packin’ for ‘Drag Race 15’ episode 10: Malaysia Babydoll Foxx reflects on her journey with Michelle Visage

Each week on “Whatcha Packin’,” Michelle Visage interviews the recently eliminated queen and shows us some of the runway looks they didn’t get the chance to use on the show. Following her episode 10 elimination, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx discusses the value of being “authentically you” on television and in life. Watch the full episode above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

In her interview with Michelle, Malaysia talks about how special it is that she’s surrounded by a supportive family despite growing up in a church community that is typically more conservative. She explained that the only part of coming out that was hard for her was the fear of disappointing her mother and until that happened she struggled being proud of herself. Malaysia also touched on what it’s like to build a career in Miami and how she’s worked with celebrities like Trina, City Girls and even Latrice Royale before.

About her experience on the show, Malaysia said she was coached by her mentor Lashauwn Beyond to focus on the competition and not think about what she’s missing at home while she’s there. Malaysia also cleared the air about her “beef” with Mistress Isabelle Brooks, telling Michelle that she’s actually like a little sister and that they sit on the phone talking for hours on a daily basis. Ultimately, Malaysia is proud of her run on the show and understands that someone had to go home each week and she’s okay with that.

Check out the full episode on the official channel. In case you missed them, you can see what Spice, Jax, Aura Mayari, Robin Fierce, Amethyst, Sugar, Princess Poppy and Irene Dubois had to say in their post-elimination interviews as well.

