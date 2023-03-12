‘Whatcha Packin’ for ‘Drag Race 15’ episode 11: Marcia Marcia Marcia reflects on her journey with Michelle Visage

Each week on “Whatcha Packin’,” Michelle Visage interviews the recently eliminated queen and shows us some of the runway looks they didn’t get the chance to use on the show. Following her episode 11 elimination, Marcia Marcia Marcia explains how much learning she achieved in her time on the show, including makeup tips. Watch the full episode above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

In her interview, Marcia breaks the news to Michelle that since the show she’s been doing really well like her role in “Kinky Boots” on Broadway. She also says that she got into drag only shortly before lockdowns for the pandemic and that she had been on a national tour of “Hello, Dolly!” around that time. For that reason, she had very little time gaining experience in the traditional spaces like nightclubs to really hone her craft before getting cast on the show.

Because of her lack of experience, Marcia told Michelle that she didn’t want to “make a big jump” in her character just because she got cast on the show. Instead she wanted to remain true to her own creative process and focus on performing well challenge-to-challenge. Michelle liked that Marcia knew the show and runways are “not about the money” and chose to focus on style, creativity and aesthetic. Michelle explained that their concern as judges was about her needing to “amp it up” instead of just passing as a female impersonator.

