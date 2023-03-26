‘Whatcha Packin’ for ‘Drag Race 15’ episode 13: Loosey LaDuca reflects on her journey with Michelle Visage

Each week on “Whatcha Packin’,” Michelle Visage interviews the recently eliminated queen and shows us some of the runway looks they didn’t get the chance to use on the show. Following her episode 13 elimination, Loosey LaDuca goes over the structure of her performance style and admits to Michelle that she did butt heads with some of the other queens during filming. Watch the full episode above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

In her conversation with Michelle, Loosey explains where her drag name came from — Loosey was an homage to Lucille Ball and LaDuca hints at her Italian heritage, but is also the name of a type of shoe worn in the musical theater scene. She also spoke about how supportive her upbringing was, including her ex-cop, black belt father. Michelle confirmed of course that Loosey is still in fact a construction worker, highlighting how unique the juxtaposition is of her as a drag queen and having such a butch career like construction. The path to drag came from Loosey’s time learning musical theater as a teenager and specifically when she was cast as one of the stepsisters in a production of “Cinderella.”

Among the looks that Loosey brought for Michelle to gawk at was the feathered gown she would have worn in the final four episode. Loosey didn’t know who designed it because it is a decades old dress she picked up from a drag sale from another queen that had inherited it from a Vegas performer. Though she didn’t get to show off the beautiful dress on the show, Michelle expressed how proud she is of what Loosey gave them on the show, highlighting her performance as Joan Rivers in the “Snatch Game” and her interpretation of Dolly Parton in another comedy challenge.

