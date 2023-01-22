‘Whatcha Packin’ for ‘Drag Race 15’ episode 4: Sugar shares the spirit of being ‘so easy, so fun’ with Michelle Visage

Each week on “Whatcha Packin’,” Michelle Visage interviews the recently eliminated queen and shows us some of the runway looks they didn’t get the chance to use on the show. Following her episode 4 elimination, Sugar differentiates herself from twin Spice and explains where her “so easy, so fun” approach to life comes from. Watch the full episode above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

In her interview with Michelle, Sugar clarifies many of the differences she sees between her and her sister. Aside from being born via C-section compared to Spice’s natural birth an hour earlier than her, Sugar describes herself as the more analytical and technical twin while Spice is more creative in the visual sense. Sugar sews most of their garments which her and Michelle both think will be interesting now that Spice is left alone without a seamstress in the competition.

Michelle had a motherly moment with Sugar where she expressed how proud she is of her for embodying a spirit of not taking drag too seriously and defended their “youth” in the scene as just as valid as any other type of drag. Sugar mentioned that Mistress Isabelle Brooks came to her on day one and thanked the twins for reminding her that drag can be fun and there’s not always a need to be so hard on yourself.

Later on in the interview, Sugar accepts her fate going home as Trisha Paytas in the Snatch Game as the most Trisha thing to happen. She also feels okay about having to Lip Sync for Your Life against her sister, admitting that they expected it to happen at some point.

