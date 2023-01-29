‘Whatcha Packin’ for ‘Drag Race 15’ episode 5: Amethyst tells Michelle Visage she ‘blacks out’ and enters ‘another world’ when in drag

Each week on “Whatcha Packin’,” Michelle Visage interviews the recently eliminated queen and shows us some of the runway looks they didn’t get the chance to use on the show. Following her episode 5 elimination, Amethyst paints the picture of what it’s like to go from musical theater kid in Connecticut to working drag queen in New York City. Watch the full episode above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

In her interview with Michelle, Amethyst told the story of how her drag career started in theater, followed by getting into makeup and then channeling that energy in a new persona. As a musical theater kid, Amethyst identifies as a singer first, an actor second and then last as a dancer. She explained that in her youth the theater and makeup experiences must have prepared her family for her sexuality and so she always felt supported by her parents.

Michelle asks Amethyst to talk about what it’s like to be a drag queen with only two years under her belt. Amethyst says that she only auditioned once and getting the call was exciting and overwhelming, but then walking into the Werk Room for the first time felt natural as a theater kid. She says when the lights go on you just kind of “black out” and enter “another world” as a performer. It was also comforting for Amethyst to see familiar faces like Robin Fierce and Loosey LaDuca who she knew from doing shows together back home.

Later on in the interview, Amethyst talks about three of the runway looks she wasn’t able to show in the competition. In that conversation, Amethyst and Michelle come to an understanding about Michelle’s critique of Amethyst’s minimal use of padding. Again, as a theater kid, Amethyst is used to critiques and values the input that mentors like Michelle offered.

