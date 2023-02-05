‘Whatcha Packin’ for ‘Drag Race 15’ episode 6: Robin Fierce keeps up her ‘lady’ persona with Michelle Visage

Each week on “Whatcha Packin’,” Michelle Visage interviews the recently eliminated queen and shows us some of the runway looks they didn’t get the chance to use on the show. Following her episode 6 elimination, Robin Fierce speaks to the ways that the show can set girls out of their creative comfort zone and how she struggled with that during the girl group challenge. Watch the full episode above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

In her interview with Michelle, Robin explained the things that have made her into the proper “lady” persona that she presents in her drag. For example, she says that she came up with her name as a way of softly bridging the gap between her life as a male so that it wouldn’t be so jarring to be called by her drag name. She added that her father raised her to always sit up straight and present himself as a “king” and that bleeds in to how she presents as a “queen.”

Robin also told the stories of former Drag Race girls that have had an impact on her career. She said that she always looked up to Raven on the show and so when she was naming herself she thought that she, too, should have a bird name. She also performed on one of Mo Heart‘s digital shows during the pandemic and then after they performed together in person later, they connected as people and Mo decided to adopt her as a drag daughter.

Later on in the interview, Robin explains how nice it was to have her Connecticut sisters Amethyst and Loosey LaDuca on the show with her and how she was thrown for a loop by the girl group challenge because of how quickly they had to produce creatively. She also shows off three of the designer-made garments she brought to the show, but never got to wear on stage.

