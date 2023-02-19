‘Whatcha Packin’ for ‘Drag Race 15’ episode 8: Jax talks tumbling and stumbling with Michelle Visage

Each week on “Whatcha Packin’,” Michelle Visage interviews the recently eliminated queen and shows us some of the runway looks they didn’t get the chance to use on the show. Following her episode 8 elimination, Jax describes for Michelle how athleticism inspires her drag and where she can still grow in the art form. Watch the full episode above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

In her interview with Michelle, Jax explains how sports and cheerleading were part of her early life and that’s how they naturally came to inspire her drag. She actually began as a junior Olympian diver at a young age, but because she was “terrified of heights” and decided to go into gymnastics. That’s when she got into competitive cheerleading due to her love of music and athleticism. Drag became a part of Jax’s life when she relocated from Connecticut to Queens, New York where she started working at a bar that Jan did and was encouraged to become a performer because of her talent.

Reflecting on the show, Jax admitted that filming was harder than she thought it was going to be because it was her first time doing anything on television and it was overwhelming. Michelle was up front with Jax that she was hard on her because her drag “needed polish,” but her likability and being “a ball of energy” was fun to watch. Though she stumbled into the bottom two during the girl group challenge, Jax still identifies that challenge as one of her favorites because she got to incorporate comedy into her performance in a new way.

Check out the full episode on the official channel. In case you missed them, you can see what Aura Mayari, Robin Fierce, Amethyst, Sugar, Princess Poppy and Irene Dubois had to say in their post-elimination interviews as well.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds for “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” You can keep changing your predictions until just each episode airs. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.