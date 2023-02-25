‘Whatcha Packin’ for ‘Drag Race 15’ episode 9: Spice ‘feels the fun’ with Michelle Visage

Each week on “Whatcha Packin’,” Michelle Visage interviews the recently eliminated queen and shows us some of the runway looks they didn’t get the chance to use on the show. Following her episode 9 elimination, Spice expresses her drag point of view as one centered in “feeling the fun.” Watch the full episode above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

In her interview with Michelle, Spice explains that she with her identical twin Sugar only started doing makeup “as a joke” for a YouTube post when they were out of high school. She goes on to describe how doing drag relates to being an artist as someone who drew from a much younger age. She says her “face is your canvas and you’re drawing new things.” In addition, her desire to be “high fem” is a result of not being able to be that growing up.

Michelle addresses the lack of “performance” experience that Spice has had in her career outside of the social media attention. She makes it clear that Spice is a drag queen, but that there is something to gain that comes from being out in the bars performing in front of an audience. Spice says that her favorite part of doing the show was the talent performance because she got to show everyone that she does drag just to have fun and it showed in that performance of hers. Later she says that being separated from Sugar early in the competition gave her the chance to stand on her own and prove that she can push further than her comfort zone.

Check out the full episode on the official channel. In case you missed them, you can see what Jax, Aura Mayari, Robin Fierce, Amethyst, Sugar, Princess Poppy and Irene Dubois had to say in their post-elimination interviews as well.

