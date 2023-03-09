42% of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ fans say Malaysia Babydoll Foxx was the right queen to ‘sashay away’ in episode 10 [POLL RESULTS]

By the end of episode 10 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 on March 3, Salina EsTitties found herself lip synching for her life for the third time. This week she was pitted against Malaysia Babydoll Foxx in the ultimate Beyoncé-off to “Single Ladies.” Aside from the Lalaparuza in episode 9, this was Malaysia’s first time lip synching for the judges, but once again they favored Salina in the LSFYL and Malaysia was sent packing.

We asked in a recent poll if Malaysia was the right queen to “sashay away” and a majority of fans think that the judges did in fact get it right. 42% of fans polled believe that Malaysia was the queen most deserving of elimination compared to the 34% that thought Salina would have been the right one to go. Salina earned a majority of votes in our episode 9 poll, but this week she evaded the chop despite her prior challenge performances that also landed her in the bottom two.

Here are the complete poll results for who fans think should have been eliminated this week:

42% Malaysia Babydoll Foxx

34% Salina EsTitties

11% Both

10% Other

3% No One

During critiques the judges pointed out that Salina wasn’t patient enough during her sit-down interview with Love Connie and interjected or spoke over her too often. Malaysia hosted a pizza-making segment with Frankie Grande, but her nerves got the best of her. When the judges asked her what was holding her back, Malaysia admitted to getting inside her own head and actively choosing to play it safe rather than take risks. In both cases, neither queen was able to make up for their poor challenge performance with a “Night of 1000 Beyoncés” runway look. Overall, 11% of voters considered the option of a “double sashay” where RuPaul Charles should have sent both Malaysia and Salina home at once.

Outside of the bottom two, Mistress Isabelle Brooks was the third queen in the bottom, but she was saved by a three-headed Destiny’s Child-inspired gown that the judges thought was not only creative, but one of the most beautiful looks Mistress had worn so far. Mistress is the likeliest candidate to have received the “Other” votes that amounted to 10% of the answers to the poll. Marcia Marcia Marcia placed as “safe” in this week’s challenge and runway, but she also struggled to keep up with Charo during their interview.

