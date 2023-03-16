57% of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ fans say episode 11 should have ended in a ‘double shantay’ [POLL RESULTS]

By the end of episode 11 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 on March 10, Marcia Marcia Marcia found herself pitted against one of the strongest performers in the cast in the Lip Sync for Your Life. Marcia went head-to-head against Anetra to “Boss Bitch” by Doja Cat, delivering a LSFYL that will go down in herstory as one of the all-time best. After receiving the “sashay away” from RuPaul Charles, Marcia exited with a smile on her face, proud that she held her own against Anetra, but fans think Ru made the wrong decision.

We asked in a recent poll if Marcia was the right queen to leave and an overwhelming majority of voters say that Ru should have delivered the rare “double shantay” to keep both Marcia and Anetra another week. As of this writing, 57% of fans polled recognized the LSFLY as one of the strongest of the season and if that’s the marker for who goes and who stays then they think both should have stayed. There is still 29% of fans who think that Ru made the right call sending Marcia home, compared to only 8% that think Anetra deserved to go.

Here are the complete poll results for how fans think the elimination should have gone this week:

57% No One

29% Marcia Marcia Marcia

8% Anetra

3% Other

3% Both

For this week’s standup comedy challenge, the queens were put in pairs to perform in front of a live audience. Because there were seven left, one queen had to perform alone on stage. That undesirable spot was left to Marcia after Salina EsTitties chose to replace her as the randomly selected pair to Mistress Isabelle Brooks. In the opening spot as hostess of the comedy night, Marcia compiled a set of self-deprecating jokes that the judges told her didn’t always land. In “Untucked,” Marcia admitted that it was the challenge she was most intimidated by this season and it was especially hard having to do it alone when everyone else had the support of a pair.

Anetra was in a comedy duo with Sasha Colby, but with the onset of an ocular migraine struggled to maintain focus during their writing and rehearsal sessions. Though she was able to overcome the stress of the migraine in order to prepare and perform, Anetra and Sasha’s idea to present as “stoner queens” with “canned bits” felt disconnected and uneven. The judges told Anetra during critiques that they felt Sasha did “most of the heavy lifting.”

In the LSFYL, both Marcia and Anetra truly delivered from a choreo standpoint. Anetra went full-throttle into splits, dips and dives while Marcia relied heavily on some fierce strutting from one side of the stage to the other and a couple well-timed moments. It was a close match between two strong dancers, but in the end Ru preferred what Anetra was selling. Since the airing of the episode, many have lauded the lip sync as one of the strongest of the season, and in series herstory, suggesting that it should have been a “double shantay.” Adding insult to injury, because she’s a Broadway performer, it’s disappointing to see Marcia eliminated just a week shy of the rusical challenge where fans believe she would have excelled and potentially contended for a win.

