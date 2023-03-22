39% of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ fans say Loosey LaDuca should have been eliminated in episode 12 [POLL RESULTS]

By the end of episode 12 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 on March 17, Salina EsTitties was fighting for her life in a fourth trip to the Lip Sync for Your Life. This time she was pitted against Loosey LaDuca, in the bottom for her first time, after both were named by the other queens as the two most deserving of being sent home. Though Salina was sent packing by the judges, a majority of fans think that Loosey should have been eliminated instead.

We asked in a recent poll if Salina was the right queen to leave and in a very close vote, more fans believed that the judges got it wrong rather than right. At the time of this writing, 39% of voters think Loosey should have been given the “sashay away” while 36% think Salina was the correct call. Together, those votes make up three-fourths of the vote, but another 20% were split between the thought that perhaps both or neither should have gone.

Here are the complete poll results for how fans think the elimination should have went down this week:

39% Loosey LaDuca

36% Salina EsTitties

10% Both

10% No One

5% Other

The judges were happy with the performances that all six queens delivered in “Wigloose: The Rusical!” Loosey set her sights on the starring role of Heaven Bacon during role selection, but had to fight Luxx Noir London and Mistress Isabelle Brooks in order to land the role. After the heated argument, Salina comforted Loosey who was feeling triggered by memories of being bullied at a younger point in her life. Then later on the Main Stage, when Loosey had to name the girl most deserving of going home she named Salina. The moment shocked Salina who felt stabbed in the back by a friend.

Anetra also named Salina as the queen that should be eliminated, citing her track record in the competition as the reason why. Of the six remaining queens Salina was the only one without a maxi challenge win and had already been in the bottom two three times. It was a fair assessment for Anetra to make, but understandably Salina took offense to it. Salina also performed well in the rusical according to the judges, but Ross Mathews took issue with the busyness of her runway look.

In the LSFYL to “Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush, both Salina and Loosey dived into the dramatics of the song with passionate, emotional performances. Without the tricks of splits, kicks and dives that we’re used to this season, the performances left a little to be desired. Neither queen brought anything unexpected to the performance, strengthening the case that it would have been a justifiable “double sashay” decision. Since RuPaul Charles didn’t want to keep both, it’s understandable that she defaulted to sending the queen home that had spent so much time in the bottom already.

