49% of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ fans say Luxx Noir London should have been eliminated [POLL RESULTS]

At the end of episode 13 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 on March 24, Loosey LaDuca and Luxx Noir London fought for their chance to advance to the final four in a Lip Sync for Your Life to “For the Girls” by guest judge Hayley Kiyoko. It was Loosey’s second straight trip to the bottom and Luxx’s first time placing in the bottom two and though they both exuded confidence going into battle, only one came out on top. Ultimately, the judges decided that it was Loosey’s time to go and that Luxx would be the queen to remain.

We asked in a recent poll if Loosey was the right queen to leave and in a turn-around from last week when a majority of fans thought Loosey should have went home instead of Salina EsTitties, this time Loosey fared better. Nearly 50% of those polled think that Luxx was the more deserving queen of elimination, compared to the 38% that Loosey was the correct choice. The results suggest that the decision should have come down to the challenge, where Loosey received better critiques than Luxx, rather than the LSFYL, where Luxx outperformed Loosey. The remaining 13% of the vote was nearly evenly split between both, neither or someone else going home.

Here are the complete poll results for how fans think the elimination should have went down this week:

49% Luxx Noir London

38% Loosey LaDuca

5% Both

4% No One

4% Other

This week the queens were tasked with making over a teacher in drag with a focus on building a family resemblance to their own unique style. On the runway, the judges thought Loosey delivered on the promise of “family resemblance” in the creation of Lala LaDuca, but Michelle Visage didn’t think they had much chemistry together on stage. Loosey was shocked when it was announced that she was selected as one of the bottom two, wholly convinced she should have been in the top based on the mostly positive assessment from the judges.

Luxx struggled to connect to her teacher all episode, and that read on the runway when Asia Azul shared little to no resemblance to her at all. The judges pointed out that their hair, dresses, and overall energy were completely mismatched and named multiple ways where Luxx could have made better decisions to tie the two of them together.

During the lip sync, Luxx pulled out as much energy from the song as she could and turned a number of tricks on stage, giving a physicality to the performance that Loosey lacked. Loosey took a more methodical approach to the song and contained her movement in a more thoughtful way that still left a lot to be desired. Based on the result, the judges seem to have favored the performance in the LSFYL over the challenge in their decision to keep Luxx in the competition.

