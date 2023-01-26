39% of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ fans think RuPaul should have given a ‘double shantay’ to Sugar and Spice [POLL RESULTS]

At the end of episode 4 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 on January 20, the inevitable head-to-head between twins Sugar and Spice happened, perhaps earlier than expected, and RuPaul Charles made the tough decision to split them up by sending Sugar home. The twins performed what appeared to be a planned-in-advance dancing duet in their Lip Sync for Your Life to the Pat Benatar song “You Better Run,” but a couple of slip-ups from Sugar sealed her fate.

We asked in a recent poll if the judges made the right decision and for the first time this season fans united to suggest that Ru and the judges should have declared one of their seasonal “double shantay” decisions to keep both in the competition another week. In total, 39% of fans who voted say that no one deserved to go home in week 4. If one of them had to go, 25% of voters did agree with the judges that Sugar was the correct choice.

Here are the complete poll results for who fans think should have been eliminated this week:

39% No one

25% Sugar

23% Other

13% Spice

In a first ever split “Snatch Game” that occurred earlier in the season than we’re accustomed to, Sugar and Spice appeared on the same panel as one another. Sugar portrayed internet star Trisha Paytas and Spice chose to play as Miley Cyrus. Both girls managed to squeeze themselves into a lot of the banter during the game, but when it came to the judges’ critiques they were told that they came off as “interruptive” at times and that they could have been better with their comedic choices. Amandla Stenberg wished Spice would have settled more into the earlier career moments of Miley and Michelle Visage wondered why Sugar didn’t include any food jokes with her Trisha interpretation. Differing from the judges’ perception, only 13% of fans thought that Spice was worthy of elimination and perhaps suggesting that a vast majority think she shouldn’t have been in the bottom two at all.

Also in the bottom three was Aura Mayari who barely escaped the lip sync after playing an underwhelming version of Bretman Rock. Aura had a strong runway look in the “Beautiful Nightmare” category which may have been her saving grace. Based on that result, it’s likely that Aura is the drag queen that the 23% of fans who voted “Other” in our poll were thinking of. If not Aura, it could have been Marcia Marcia Marcia who was strong in the challenge as Tim Gunn, but presented a “cheap” runway look according to Mistress Isabelle Brooks on “Untucked.”

