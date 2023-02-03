56% of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ fans think RuPaul was right to send Amethyst packing [POLL RESULTS]

At the end of episode 5 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 on January 27, Amethyst and Salina EsTitties were named the bottom two for the week, failing to inspire and impress the judges with their design challenge runway looks. Third time was not the charm for Amethyst, who was asked to “sashay away” following her third Lip Sync for Your Life in five episodes.

We asked in a recent poll if the judges made the right decision and the fans agree that it was finally Amethyst’s time to go. An overwhelming 56% of voters think that Amethyst had the least compelling couture creation and that Salina defeated her in the LSFYL. Still, 27% had a different opinion and think that Salina was the more deserving queen of elimination in her first trip to the bottom.

Here are the complete poll results for who fans think should have been eliminated this week:

56% Amethyst

27% Salina EsTitties

9% Other

4% Both

4% No one

Typically dreaded by casts, the queens were faced with their first design challenge of the season. Amethyst was one of a handful of girls that did not feel confident behind a sewing machine and required assistance from her teammates in both construction and vision. She knew that she’d be at high risk of going home if she fell into the bottom again after having to lip sync twice already for the judges. Despite the help and putting together something respectable, Amethyst’s golden draped look did not meet the high standards of the House of Visage. The judges were equally unimpressed by Salina’s look for the House of Kressley. Aside from the ill-fitting pieces, they thought Salina’s garment was over-designed and that she would have benefitted from focusing on one part of it really well.

Also in the bottom three was Jax, who was applauded for the difficult items she managed to make, but dinged for not understanding fit and design in a way that would elevate her concept. Ultimately, Jax was saved from having to lip sync, but she is likely the name on the 9% of voters that said someone other than Salina or Amethyst should have been sent packin’. The final 8% of those polled were divided between the thought that it should have been either a “double shantay” or “double sashay” week with neither or both going home.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions