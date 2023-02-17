43% of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ fans say Aura Mayari was the right queen to ‘sashay away’ in episode 7 [POLL RESULTS]

At the end of episode 7 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 on February 10, Jax found herself in the bottom once again, this time next to the previous week’s challenge winner Aura Mayari. Both queens struggled to fully develop their characters in a “The Daytona Wind” acting challenge, but ultimately Jax sent Aura packing with another trick-fueled lip sync.

We asked in a recent poll if the judges made the right decision and almost half of those polled agree that Aura deserved to “sashay away.” The 43% that voted Aura as the queen that should have went home likely credit Jax with a deserved “shantay” based on the lip sync battle. But there’s 29% of fans who think that Jax should have been eliminated instead.

Here are the complete poll results for who fans think should have been eliminated this week:

43% Aura Mayari

29% Jax

13% Other

10% Both

5% No One

Outside of only Aura or only Jax as the choices, there is also 13% of the fanbase that think a different queen should have went home. The likeliest candidate for that would be Spice, who was the third queen to place in the bottom with the judges. Another 10% believe that both Aura and Jax should have been eliminated together and then 5% think that it should have been a non-elimination week altogether.

As the winner of last week’s challenge, Aura was given authority over choosing who would play which role in the acting challenge reboot of “The Daytona Wind.” Originally, Aura claimed the coveted lead role for herself, but when she failed to connect to the character during rehearsals she swapped roles with Mistress Isabelle Brooks. Still, Aura found herself stumbling through lines on set and she landed in the bottom.

Jax admittedly had a hard time figuring out how to play the stoner character she volunteered for and then received critiques from Michelle Visage on the runway for her makeup skills. Spice landed in the bottom three amidst a critique that the judges were growing tired of her doll-like presentation on the runway every week. Both Jax and Spice will have to show improvement in these areas in the next few weeks if they hope to escape landing on the judges’ bad side again.

