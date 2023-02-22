45% of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ fans say Jax was the right queen to ‘sashay away’ in episode 8 [POLL RESULTS]

By the end of episode 8 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 on February 17, Jax found herself once again on stage in front of the judges to lip sync for her life. This time it was at the culmination of a “LipSync Lalaparuza Smackdown” that left her opposite Anetra after they each lost in two previous head-to-heads. Ultimately Anetra bested Jax in the final showdown after Anetra saved Spice from having to perform.

We asked in a recent poll if Jax was the right queen to “sashay away” by the end of the smackdown and almost half of you said yes. At the time of this writing, 45% of the voters in the poll believe Jax deserved to go home. Another 36% actually thought someone else should have been eliminated, voting “Other.” Only 5% think Anetra should have went home so the prevailing assumption is that the “other” votes are directed at Spice. There’s also 13% of fans who think that it should have been a non-elimination episode, believing that both Anetra and Jax deserved to stay based on their performances in the lip syncs.

Here are the complete poll results for who fans think should have been eliminated this week:

45% Jax

36% Other

13% No One

5% Anetra

1% Both

For the Lalaparuza, each of the 10 queens competed against one of their peers in five opening round matchups. In those five rounds, Marcia Marcia Marcia defeated Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Loosey LaDuca defeated Spice, Salina EsTitties defeated Luxx Noir London, Mistress Isabelle Brooks defeated Jax, and Sasha Colby defeated Anetra. Those five winners earned safety for the remainder of the tournament and the five losers remained on the Main Stage to compete again.

Next, Malaysia defeated Spice in round 6 and Luxx defeated both Anetra and Jax in round 7. When Anetra’s ball was chosen from the golden hopper for round 8, she decided to go against Jax and delivered automatic safety to Spice. Anetra thought that it wouldn’t be a fair matchup for her to go against Spice and in what Mistress later called a “bad bitch move,” Anetra chose the more difficult route of wanting to “take Jax out.”

