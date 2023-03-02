55% of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ fans say Salina EsTitties should have been sent home [POLL RESULTS]

By the end of episode 9 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 on February 24, Spice and Salina EsTitties were both making their second trips to the bottom two. Following a three-look “Crystal Ball,” Spice and Salina were sent to the Lip Sync for Your Life to perform the Lil Nas X song “That’s What I Want.” Salina was declared the winner and Spice was sent back to the Werk Room to clean up her things.

We asked in a recent poll if Spice was the right queen to “sashay away” and a majority of fans think that the judges got this one wrong. Instead of Spice going home, 55% of those polled believe that Salina was more deserving of elimination. Only 23% of fans think that the judges got it right with eliminating Spice. The rest of the votes were evenly split among the other three options: No One, Other, and Both. For the other option, the likeliest candidate to be a third option for elimination would have been Loosey LaDuca who also received a low placement from the judges. The panel thought that her second look was uninspired and that the construction and design choices of her third look were poor.

Here are the complete poll results for who fans think should have been eliminated this week:

55% Salina EsTitties

23% Spice

8% No One

7% Other

7% Both

To celebrate the show’s 15th anniversary and 200th episode, RuPaul Charles threw “The Crystal Ball,” a three-look runway ball requiring the queens to find inspiration from Drag Race herstory for two looks and to create their own unique crystallized garment from scratch for the third. While the judges liked the personal branding and styling that Spice put into her first “Start Your Engines” look, they were less inspired by her “My Favorite Ball” and “Crystallized Eleganza” looks because of their simplicity and her failure to follow Carson Kressley‘s Werk Room advice to push the envelope further than what they’ve seen in the past.

The last time Salina fell to the bottom was in the season’s first design challenge. Then, she was critiqued for not having a good editor’s eye and for packing too many ideas into a single look. She took Carson’s advice to scale back this time, but still returned to the bottom for three ill-fitting garments. It was a disappointing result for Salina who earlier in the episode had expressed to Ru that she was struggling to keep her inner saboteur at bay, crumbling under the pressure of being surrounded by so many confident peers.

