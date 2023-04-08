Drama Guest Actor Emmy predictions now open! Which performers are you picking?

The Gold Derby predictions center event for the 2023 Emmy Awards has now added the Drama Guest Actor category. We have compiled lists of nearly 40 eligible performers in each of the four guest acting races that reflect our educated guesses on who will be submitted for consideration. More names will be added in the next few months and when the Television Academy releases this year’s ballots in June. Make your very first selections now!
Last year, “Succession” dominated this category with four of the six slots for guests Adrien Brody, James Cromwell, Arian Moayed, and Alexander Skarsgård. As of this writing, we anticipate both Cromwell and Moayed will be guest eligible — Moayed has already appeared in one Season 4 episode so far — while Skarsgård may appear in enough episodes to be deemed supporting. With the 2022 victor Colman Domingo (“Euphoria”) and nominee Tom Pelphrey (“Ozark”) ineligible, there will be at least three or four slots up for grabs.
SEE Drama Guest Actress Emmy predictions now open! Which performers are you picking?
Even if “Succession” doesn’t lock up quite as many nominations here as it did in 2022, HBO will still look to dominate the field with contenders from the show plus “House of the Dragon,” “The Last of Us,” and “The White Lotus: Sicily.” The “Game of Thrones” prequel has both Tom Glynn-Carney and Ty Tennant as two members of the royal House of Targaryen. For its critically-acclaimed third installment “Long, Long Time,” “The Last of Us” has two bona fide contenders in Murray Bartlett and Nick Offerman, plus Lamar Johnson and Gabriel Luna. As “The White Lotus” makes the jump from limited to drama with the “Sicily” installment, Jon Gries could net his first Emmy bid for playing Tanya’s (Jennifer Coolidge) reserved, conniving husband.
The “Star Wars” franchise of series could easily dominate this race, too. Emmy nominee Andy Serkis, Oscar winner Forest Whitaker, and others could break through for the first season of “Andor,” while “The Mandalorian” welcomes back previous Supporting Actor nominee Giancarlo Esposito and introduced screen legend Christopher Lloyd.
SEE Comedy Guest Actor Emmy predictions now open! Which performers are you picking?
Other new and returning series have no shortage of high-profile contenders, either. The final season of “Better Call Saul” featured the return of Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul to their multiple Emmy Award-winning roles of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, and featured appearances from Tony Dalton, Mark Margolis, and Michael McKean. The farewell of “The Good Fight” also welcomed back two of its longest-running characters: four-time Emmy nominee Alan Cumming as the unscrupulous Eli Gold and “Veep” Comedy Guest nominee Gary Cole. “The Crown” has a number of potential contenders, including Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed and Prasanna Puwanarajah as journalist Martin Bashir. Speaking of “The Crown,” its supporting star Jonathan Pryce could land double nominations if he sneaks in here for “Slow Horses,” too.
Below, see the full list of Drama Guest Actress contenders currently in our prediction center:
Andor – Alex Lawther
Andor – Andy Serkis
Andor – Forest Whitaker
Better Call Saul – Bryan Cranston
Better Call Saul – Tony Dalton
Better Call Saul – Mark Margolis
Better Call Saul – Michael McKean
Better Call Saul – Aaron Paul
The Boys – Paul Reiser
The Crown – Khalid Abdalla
The Crown – Timothy Dalton
The Crown – Salim Daw
The Crown – Prasanna Puwanarajah
The Good Fight – Gary Cole
The Good Fight – Alan Cumming
House of the Dragon – Tom Glynn-Carney
House of the Dragon – Ty Tennant
The Last of Us – Murray Bartlett
The Last of Us – Lamar Johnson
The Last of Us – Gabriel Luna
The Last of Us – Nick Offerman
Law & Order SVU – Bradley Whitford
Lord of the Rings – Benjamin Walker
Lord of the Rings – Peter Mullan
The Mandalorian – Omid Abtahi
The Mandalorian – Giancarlo Esposito
The Mandalorian – Christopher Lloyd
1923 – James Badge Dale
1923 – Peter Stormare
The Old Man – Joel Grey
The Sandman – John Cameron Mitchell
The Sandman – David Thewlis
The Serpent Queen – Charles Dance
Slow Horses – Jonathan Pryce
Succession – James Cromwell
Succession – Arian Moayed
The White Lotus – Jon Gries
PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominations through July 12
Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?