Drama Guest Actor Emmy predictions now open! Which performers are you picking?

The Gold Derby predictions center event for the 2023 Emmy Awards has now added the Drama Guest Actor category. We have compiled lists of nearly 40 eligible performers in each of the four guest acting races that reflect our educated guesses on who will be submitted for consideration. More names will be added in the next few months and when the Television Academy releases this year’s ballots in June. Make your very first selections now!

Last year, “Succession” dominated this category with four of the six slots for guests Adrien Brody, James Cromwell, Arian Moayed, and Alexander Skarsgård. As of this writing, we anticipate both Cromwell and Moayed will be guest eligible — Moayed has already appeared in one Season 4 episode so far — while Skarsgård may appear in enough episodes to be deemed supporting. With the 2022 victor Colman Domingo (“Euphoria”) and nominee Tom Pelphrey (“Ozark”) ineligible, there will be at least three or four slots up for grabs.

Even if “Succession” doesn’t lock up quite as many nominations here as it did in 2022, HBO will still look to dominate the field with contenders from the show plus “House of the Dragon,” “The Last of Us,” and “The White Lotus: Sicily.” The “Game of Thrones” prequel has both Tom Glynn-Carney and Ty Tennant as two members of the royal House of Targaryen. For its critically-acclaimed third installment “Long, Long Time,” “The Last of Us” has two bona fide contenders in Murray Bartlett and Nick Offerman, plus Lamar Johnson and Gabriel Luna. As “The White Lotus” makes the jump from limited to drama with the “Sicily” installment, Jon Gries could net his first Emmy bid for playing Tanya’s (Jennifer Coolidge) reserved, conniving husband.

The “Star Wars” franchise of series could easily dominate this race, too. Emmy nominee Andy Serkis, Oscar winner Forest Whitaker, and others could break through for the first season of “Andor,” while “The Mandalorian” welcomes back previous Supporting Actor nominee Giancarlo Esposito and introduced screen legend Christopher Lloyd.

Other new and returning series have no shortage of high-profile contenders, either. The final season of “Better Call Saul” featured the return of Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul to their multiple Emmy Award-winning roles of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, and featured appearances from Tony Dalton, Mark Margolis, and Michael McKean. The farewell of “The Good Fight” also welcomed back two of its longest-running characters: four-time Emmy nominee Alan Cumming as the unscrupulous Eli Gold and “Veep” Comedy Guest nominee Gary Cole. “The Crown” has a number of potential contenders, including Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed and Prasanna Puwanarajah as journalist Martin Bashir. Speaking of “The Crown,” its supporting star Jonathan Pryce could land double nominations if he sneaks in here for “Slow Horses,” too.

Andor – Alex Lawther

Andor – Andy Serkis

Andor – Forest Whitaker

Better Call Saul – Bryan Cranston

Better Call Saul – Tony Dalton

Better Call Saul – Mark Margolis

Better Call Saul – Michael McKean

Better Call Saul – Aaron Paul

The Boys – Paul Reiser

The Crown – Khalid Abdalla

The Crown – Timothy Dalton

The Crown – Salim Daw

The Crown – Prasanna Puwanarajah

The Good Fight – Gary Cole

The Good Fight – Alan Cumming

House of the Dragon – Tom Glynn-Carney

House of the Dragon – Ty Tennant

The Last of Us – Murray Bartlett

The Last of Us – Lamar Johnson

The Last of Us – Gabriel Luna

The Last of Us – Nick Offerman

Law & Order SVU – Bradley Whitford

Lord of the Rings – Benjamin Walker

Lord of the Rings – Peter Mullan

The Mandalorian – Omid Abtahi

The Mandalorian – Giancarlo Esposito

The Mandalorian – Christopher Lloyd

1923 – James Badge Dale

1923 – Peter Stormare

The Old Man – Joel Grey

The Sandman – John Cameron Mitchell

The Sandman – David Thewlis

The Serpent Queen – Charles Dance

Slow Horses – Jonathan Pryce

Succession – James Cromwell

Succession – Arian Moayed

The White Lotus – Jon Gries

