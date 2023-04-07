Drama Guest Actress Emmy predictions now open! Which performers are you picking?

The Gold Derby predictions center event for the 2023 Emmy Awards has now added the Drama Guest Actress category. We have compiled lists of nearly 40 eligible performers in each of the four guest acting races that reflect our educated guesses on who will be submitted for consideration. More names will be added in the next few months and when the Television Academy releases this year’s ballots in June. Make your very first selections now!

Last year, “Succession” nabbed three of the six slots in this category for recurring guests Hope Davis, Sanaa Lathan, and Harriet Walter. Davis has already appeared in one Season 4 episode so far and Walter is anticipated to return as the Roy family matriarch. Lee Yoo-mi won in 2022 for “Squid Game,” but her slot, as well as those that went to Marcia Gay Harden (“The Morning Show”) and Martha Kelly (“Euphoria”), are all up for grabs in 2023.

Two HBO series will look to dominate in this category, as both “The Last of Us” and “Succession” have an ample number of strong contenders eligible. Emmy-nominee Melanie Lynskey stands out as potentially nabbing two bids this year for “Last of Us” and “Yellowjackets,” while veterans Christine Hakim and Anna Torv could score their first Emmy bids. If the academy loves the show as much as audiences, young standouts Nico Parker and Storm Reid may sneak in, too. In addition to Davis and Walter, who could both receive nominations again, “Succession” also welcomes back 2020 winner Cherry Jones as Nan Pierce, plus recurring guests Hiam Abbass and Jeannie Berlin.

Other previous Emmy winners and nominees who could add another bid to their tallies come from new and established series. Three-time nominee Fiona Shaw made a strong impression in the freshman season of “Andor.” 2021 guest actress winner Claire Foy and supporting actress nominee Vanessa Kirby could both contend for the fifth season of “The Crown.” “The Handmaid’s Tale” could also land another bid in this category for past nominee Mckenna Grace. In its final season, “The Good Fight” brought back 2013 winner Carrie Preston as the charmingly zany lawyer Elsbeth Tascioni ten years after her Emmy victory and created a recurring role for six-time Emmy nominee Phylicia Rashad. “The Sandman” could break through for its first year with a second Emmy nomination for Gwendoline Christie, who earned her first for “Game of Thrones” in supporting actress.

Below, see the full list of Drama Guest Actress contenders currently in our prediction center:

Andor – Fiona Shaw

Better Call Saul – Betsy Brandt

The Boys – Aya Cash

The Crown – Claire Foy

The Crown – Vanessa Kirby

The Crown – Natasha McElhone

The Good Fight – Carrie Preston

The Good Fight – Phylicia Rashad

Handmaid’s Tale – Clea DuVall

Handmaid’s Tale – Mckenna Grace

House of the Dragon – Bethany Antonia

The Last of Us – Christine Hakim

The Last of Us – Melanie Lynskey

The Last of Us – Nico Parker

The Last of Us – Storm Reid

The Last of Us – Anna Torv

Lord of the Rings – Sophia Nomvete

The Mandalorian – Amy Sedaris

The Sandman – Gwendolyn Christie

The Sandman – Joely Richardson

Star Trek: Picard – Michelle Forbes

Succession – Hiam Abbas

Succession – Jeannie Berlin

Succession – Hope Davis

Succession – Cherry Jones

Succession – Harriet Walter

Yellowstone – Jacki Weaver

