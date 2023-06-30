‘Dreamin’ Wild’ trailer: Casey Affleck and Walton Goggins are musical duo Donnie and Joe Emerson [WATCH]

Roadside Attractions has dropped a trailer for “Dreamin’ Wild,” Bill Pohlad’s follow-up to 2015’s “Love & Mercy.” The film stars Oscar winner Casey Affleck (“Manchester by the Sea”) and Emmy nominee Walton Goggins (“The Hateful Eight”) as brothers Donnie and Joe Emerson, musicians who unexpectedly find success when the owner of a boutique label (“Air’s” Chris Messina) wants to revive an incomplete album they self-released three decades earlier. This bittersweet stroke of luck dredges up a painful past but also provides the opportunity for closure. Noah Jupe (“A Quiet Place”) and Jack Dylan Grazer (“It”) portray the pair as teens. Beau Bridges co-stars as their father, and Zooey Deschanel plays Donnie’s wife, singer Nancy Sophia.

The film, based on a longform essay by New York Times reporter Steven Kurutz titled “Fruitland,” premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, where Marshall Shaffer (The Playlist) wrote, “‘Dreamin’ Wild’ amounts to more than just a rejoinder to stale music biopic conventions, in part because it never so much as nods to the Wikipedia-styled films dominating the landscape. Pohlad deals in people, not legacies or iconographies. He’s rooted in hardscrabble humanity rather than the heightened stakes of hagiography, and this keeps the film from indulging in overblown stakes or personalities.” Watch the trailer below.

The trailer winks at Pohlad’s wonderful and underappreciated previous film when Messina reads a critical blurb referencing Brian Wilson. One thing that makes “Love & Mercy” so special – between the sound design and Paul Dano and John Cusack’s performances as the Beach Boy, there are many – is the insight offered into the making of “Pet Sounds.” If more music biopics were as intimate and process-oriented, we wouldn’t so readily groan whenever a new one is announced. “Dreamin’ Wild” and “One Love,” “King Richard” director Reinaldo Marcus Green’s upcoming dramatization of Bob Marley’s career, will be a useful gauge of whether there’s an appetite for alternatives to “Elvis” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Roadside is releasing “Dreamin’ Wild,” which features original music by Donnie Emerson, on August 4. In the meantime, you can watch “Love & Mercy” on Starz.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions