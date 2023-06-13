Drew Tarver would make LGBTQ+ history with Emmy notice for ‘The Other Two’

In the seven-decade history of the Primetime Emmys, only two LGBTQ+ character portrayals have merited Best Comedy Actor nominations. This precedent was set in 2000 by Eric McCormack as Will Truman (“Will & Grace”), who was followed 15 years later by Jeffrey Tambor as Maura Pfefferman (“Transparent”). Since both actors are straight, cisgender men, there has yet to be an instance of an LGBTQ+ performer earning recognition in this category for playing an LGBTQ+ character. That could soon change, however, if Drew Tarver, who is bisexual and stars as gay aspiring actor Cary Dubek on Max’s “The Other Two,” lands in this year’s lineup.

Tarver and his “The Other Two” co-star, Heléne Yorke, play a pair of adult siblings whose lack of stability in their entertainment careers is amplified by their teenage brother’s success as a viral singing sensation. The show’s third season, which is set three years after its second, depicts Cary making some progress in building his resume but not enough to stave off his feelings of unfulfillment. As always, his characterization goes deeper than his sexuality, but the series’ writers still mine plenty of clever humor from his struggles as a single, gay millennial.

Tarver’s potential Emmy bid would make him the first openly bisexual actor to ever compete for any of the TV academy’s comedy male awards. As of now, the only two performers in the corresponding female group are Margaret Cho (guest, “30 Rock,” 2012) and Hannah Einbinder (supporting, “Hacks,” 2021-2022). Tarver would also be only the second openly LGBTQ+ nominee in the history of his specific category, after Jim Parsons (“The Big Bang Theory,” 2012-2014).

Parsons, whose 2013 and 2014 Emmy victories for “The Big Bang Theory” happened after he publicly came out, currently stands alone in having conquered a lead comedy category as a known member of the LGBTQ+ community. The only similar instance on the drama side involved 2019 champ Billy Porter (“Pose”). Including Ellen DeGeneres (“Ellen,” 1997-1998) and Lily Tomlin (“Grace and Frankie,” 2015-2018), a total of three openly LGBTQ+ performers have contended for lead comedy Emmys, with DeGeneres being the only one whose character is also part of the community.

Tarver would be the ninth openly LGBTQ+ individual to earn an Emmy notice for playing a comedic lead or supporting LGBTQ+ character. Technically, DeGeneres was preceded in this regard by Harvey Fierstein, whose single appearance on “Cheers” in 1992 was deemed supporting while the guest categories were briefly discontinued. The group has since grown to include featured players Chris Colfer (“Glee,” 2010-2011), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (“Modern Family,” 2010-2014), Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” 2015-2018), Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek,” 2020), Carl Clemons-Hopkins (“Hacks,” 2021) and Einbinder.

Although the TV academy has not yet shown any love toward “The Other Two,” its current status as a strong under-the-radar contender in every major comedy category gives Tarver a solid chance at breaking through this time. As everyone learned from the success of “Schitt’s Creek” just a few years ago, it sometimes takes a while for a comedy series to get the appreciation it deserves.

